By Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 15 Gregory Peters, senior
investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income, on Tuesday said
the steep selloff in U.S. bonds following last week's surprise
election of Donald Trump to the White House and the Republican
sweep of Congress was overdone.
"We're telling our clients and investors, let's take a deep
breath," Peters, who helps oversee $681 billion of assets, said
at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit. "It was a snap
reaction, and I don't necessarily believe it was a game
changer."
Peters had correctly predicted in June, shortly before
British voters decided to leave the European Union, that
"Brexit" would be a buying opportunity for U.S. securities
despite the initial knee-jerk selloff in stocks.
On Tuesday, he said the rally in U.S. stocks and plunge in
U.S. bonds after the Nov. 8 U.S. election was more a reaction to
the Republican Party's sweep of the White House and Congress
than Trump's victory alone.
Peters said the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was now probably
near the high end of the 1.80 percent to 2.30 percent trading
range he expects in the near term.
The note yielded about 2.24 percent on Tuesday morning.
Peters said the economic stimulus that may result from
Trump's policies could extend the current credit cycle by one
year, making it a good time to buy high-yield and
investment-grade corporate bonds, especially in cyclical
companies.
While Peters said the U.S. regulatory environment was likely
to become "less hostile" to business, he does not expect a full
repeal of the Dodd-Frank financial reforms.
He stressed, however, that it remained too early to declare
what policies would result.
Peters said the Republican Party was still associated with
lower spending and smaller government, with which some of
Trump's spending proposals might appear incompatible.
"I'm not convinced Donald Trump himself is a Republican,
period, and I'm not convinced that the playbook looks the same
today," he said.
Peters said markets would watch closely for any unsparing
rhetoric that Trump may use.
Should Trump "slip up," Peters said an "outsized reaction"
could occur, and that markets would focus in particular on
potential changes in U.S. trade policies.
"The U.S. can't just grow in isolation," he said.
Last week's election also heightened perceptions about the
risks of investing in Mexico, and sparked a slide in the
nation's peso on concern about Trump's policies toward that
country.
Peters said "we're definitely poking around" Mexico at the
margins, to decide how best to benefit from cheaper valuations
resulting from the peso's decline, the increased return demanded
for investing in government debt, and higher real yields.
"That's interesting to me," he said. "If the U.S. wants to
grow, Mexico typically gets carried along with it."
