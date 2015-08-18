LONDON Aug 18 Investors have cut their exposure
to emerging markets to record low levels and increasingly expect
the United States to raise interest rates in September, a survey
showed on Tuesday.
The monthly Bank of America Merrill Lynch poll of 202 fund
managers showed China's slowing economic momentum and an
emerging market debt crisis had replaced a euro zone break-up as
the biggest global 'tail risk' in investors' minds.
The share of participants expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve
to hike rates for the first time in almost a decade next month
jumped to 48 percent, despite a sharp drop in growth and
inflation expectations.
"Investors are sending a clear message that they are
positioned for lower growth in China and emerging markets," said
Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at BofA Merrill
Lynch Global Research.
Global growth and profit expectations fell to 10-month lows
the survey showed, though only 6 percent of those who took part
thought there would be another global recession in the coming
year.
European stocks remained the favourite global trade among
participants, although anything exposed to China or commodities
was being avoided.
Holdings were still historically high, albeit down a shade
at 5.2 percent from July's post-Lehman crisis high of 5.5
percent.
Japan's yen was viewed as the most 'undervalued'
currency to the tune of a net 13 percent, sterling was
the most 'overvalued' and the euro was seen to be
undervalued for only the second time in 9 years.
The dollar was also gauged to be overvalued by a sizable
proportion, with 45 percent also saying 'long-dollar' was the
world's most overcrowded trade.
BoA ML's analysts pointed out that the last four times the
dollar's valuation has risen by a similar magnitude, emerging
markets stocks have rallied by an average 8 percent in
the 3 months after.
There was also a record 'underweight' in commodities
following the recent slump in oil and metals markets.
The positioning in stocks also painted a telling picture.
Utilities and Oil & Gas are by far the biggest consensus
'sells', with net 56 percent and net 53 percent 'underweights'
respectively.
Sector allocation remained biased towards a U.S.-led
"deflationary recovery" it added, with investors also cutting
back in banks and tech firms and moving into telecoms and
healthcare.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)