(Corrects name of foundation in second paragraph)
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK Dec 18 The number of clients telling
their portfolio managers to seek both social and financial good
from their investments is increasing according to a report from
the US SIF - The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible
Investment.
The report by US SIF Foundation, a private foundation, found
that more than one out of every nine dollars under professional
management was invested under so-called Sustainable and
Responsible Investing (SRI) practices.
Approximately 11.3 percent, or 3.7 trillion, of the $33.3
trillion in total assets under management in 2011 were SRI
investments, according to Thomson Reuters data.
That represented a 22 percent increase over the previous
year.
SRI investments require money managers, investors or
shareholders to incorporate environmental, societal, community
or governance issues into their investment decisions.
Public pension funds such as CalPERS, California's Public
Employees' Retirement System with $226.6 billion in assets, last
year committed to incorporating environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors across its portfolio, following the
lead of California State Teachers' Retirement System.
"That doesn't mean that CalPERS is deeply integrating every
(SRI factor), but it does move the needle when you have got a
commitment on the part of CalPERS to measure ESG across all
asset classes. It makes people think about this more seriously,"
said Joshua Humphreys, fellow at Tellus Institute in Boston.
There are large numbers of institutions and funds yet to
incorporate such criteria for investment saying that to do so
would limit their choices and returns, while possibly increasing
portfolio risk.
"When you start limiting what you can invest or what you are
interested in investing in, structurally it does reduce the
opportunity for return," said Verne Sedlacek, president and
chief executive of Commonfund, which provides investment
management services to more than 1,500 nonprofit institutional
investors.
But research has found that ESG or SRI investment methods
perform at par with conventional techniques.
The MSCI KLD Social Index ETF has returned 14.78 percent
since 2006, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.69 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Money managers are increasingly incorporating ESG factors
into their investment strategies driven by client demand and
values. The majority of these investors are mutual funds,
endowments, foundations, public pension funds, hospitals,
religious institutions, credit unions and venture capitalists.
From 1995, when the foundation first measured the size of
the U.S. sustainable and responsible investing market, to 2012
the SRI universe has increased 486 percent, while the broader
universe of assets under professional management in the United
States has grown 376 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
estimates.
The biggest disadvantage, researchers say, is the lack of
ESG financial products readily available as the infrastructure
of the capital markets is not as developed.
"In emerging markets, if you are relying on retail
investment products like mutual funds there is a dearth of
opportunities," the Tellus Institute's Humphreys said. "Without
opportunities investors have to do something really bespoke with
their managers to find returns."
(Reporting by Manuela Badawy; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)