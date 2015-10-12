(Updates, adds JPMorgan data)
By Claire Milhench
LONDON Oct 12 The three biggest sovereign
wealth funds of oil-producing countries have been selling
European equity holdings since May, a study showed on Monday,
another sign of petrodollars being withdrawn from world markets.
Asian funds have meanwhile continued to add European
equities, according to the data from Nasdaq Advisory Services,
which provides analysis on shareholder and investor activity.
Since May, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority has sold
$1.2 billion worth of equities across Nasdaq's European client
base. That accounts for 13 percent of its $9.2 billion holdings
in the European companies tracked by Nasdaq.
Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management has sold $1.1
billion -- around 2 percent of the $57.5 billion market value of
its holdings, while the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has cut
some $300 million worth of shares from its $3.6 billion holding.
"Over 2015, the three largest oil-dependent SWFs have all
been reducing their equity holdings in the region, with this
trend accelerating over the second quarter and into the third
quarter of the year," said Alexander Free, an analyst with
Nasdaq's Advisory Services.
The data is based on a sample of 159 European companies,
with a market value of $1.87 trillion, Nasdaq says. They range
from retail and telecoms shares to financials and utilities.
Falling oil prices -- Brent crude is over 60 percent cheaper
since summer 2014 -- are pressuring oil producers to rein in
spending or liquidate assets.
RECYCLING
Energy-exporting countries pulled money out of world markets
last year for the first time in almost two decades, halting the
"recycling" of oil windfalls, BNP Paribas has said.
This year exporters will use up the $750 billion earned from
oil and also dip into central bank and sovereign warchests for
an additional $100 billion, according to a JPMorgan study.
Bond purchases by sovereign and FX reserve managers will
decline by $90 billion between 2014 and 2015 while equity buying
will fall $200 billion, JPM said in a note sent late on Friday.
Saudi Arabia's central bank, which serves as the wealth fund
of the world's top oil exporter, has been drawing down its
reserves since late 2014. Its net foreign assets fell by $6.6
billion in August as investments were liquidated to plug a
budget gap.
"It's a pretty dire situation," Free said.
Norway is expected to make a net withdrawal from its
sovereign wealth fund this year for the first time since the SWF
was set up, to help pay for tax cuts designed to stimulate the
economy. Its $830 billion fund is the world's largest, holding
about 1.3 percent of global stocks.
Their withdrawal from markets may be partly offset by energy
importers, however, with JPM estimating that oil savings would
lead to "a positive flow change" of $90 billion for bonds and
$30 billion for equities.
The Nasdaq report showed that the three biggest
non-commodity-driven sovereign funds have been net buyers of
European equities -- particularly China's SAFE, which holds
about $35.6 billion worth of the Nasdaq sample.
SAFE started buying heavily in Europe from the first quarter
of 2015, acquiring $2.1 billion of the shares tracked by Nasdaq.
Singapore's Temasek and GIC have also acquired a combined $1.1
billion of European equities so far this year, Free said.
He suggested their interest may stem from a search for
better valuations as U.S. equity prices surged to pre-crisis
levels, while the European Central Bank's money-printing
programme also lent support.
