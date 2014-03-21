By Natsuko Waki
| LONDON, March 21
LONDON, March 21 The remarkable calm in global
financial markets in the face of tensions over Crimea and the
prospect of an early U.S. rate hike may reflect investors' lack
of appetite for deploying their cash, rather than their
complacency.
Geopolitical risks have moved to the top of investors' worry
list as the West extended sanctions on Russia. Federal Reserve
chief Janet Yellen also dampened risk sentiment by suggesting
the first rate hike could come in the first half of 2015.
But investors have barely blinked. The MSCI world equity
index is trading not so far away from a recent
six-year peak while the S&P 500 index is also near a
recent record high. Various volatility gauges in equity, fixed
income and FX markets also show no sign of distress.
At the same time, however, investors are reluctant to commit
their money in markets, so they are keeping unusually high cash
balances in their portfolio. Hedge fund managers' leverage level
also stands at a 19-month low.
This neutral stance also stems from their optimism that the
U.S. economic recovery will accelerate into mid-2014 after a
harsh winter.
"The market may be a little bit complacent about the tail
risk but there's an awful lot of cash in the balance sheet...
They are simply holding back on fully investing their portfolios
today," said John Bilton, head of European investment strategy
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Ultimately the big axis of growth comes from the United
States ... They are assuming the U.S. will have quite a strong
bounce back. That overall is helpful."
Fund managers polled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch had
4.8 percent of their holdings in cash in March, the highest
since July 2012.
Hedge fund managers in the same survey pushed their leverage
ratio - the weighted average ratio of gross assets to capital -
down to 1.34 this month from 1.49 in February.
Some 31 percent of hedge funds have a leverage ratio of less
than 1 in March, compared with 19 percent of funds in January.
NO PANIC
U.S. government bond prices plunged this week after Yellen's
rate hike signal, with the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield
hitting a six-month high of 0.432 percent.
In the week ended March 12, foreign central banks dumped a
record amount of the Treasuries they had parked at the Fed,
underscoring the appetite of emerging countries like Russia for
holding cash to defend their currencies.
Yet BofA's MOVE index, which measures implied one-month
volatility in Treasuries, is holding calm at 66.8, near a
historic low around 50 and compared with a crisis peak of 217.
Wall Street's Volatility Index - dubbed the 'fear
gauge' - and one-month euro/dollar volatility also
remain at relatively low levels. link.reuters.com/haw77v
Even as the Fed withdraws monetary stimulus, global
aggregate liquidity remains above average levels. CrossBorder
Capital's monthly Global Liquidity Index ticked up to 52.4 at
end-February from 47.9 in the previous month, although it stayed
below its recent 61.9 peak in June.
The index measures liquidity data from central banks, the
private sector, cross-border flows and financial conditions.
Excluding emerging economies, where much of the tightening
has taken place, the liquidity picture improved, with the index
rebounding to 75.3, close to December 2012 peak.
Dirk Wiedmann, head of investments at Rothschild Wealth
Management, says ample liquidity creates buying opportunities.
"Over the past two years, any equity market corrections have
been rare and limited in their magnitude. Notably, they were
followed closely by a rebound, which often pushed up indices to
new highs. As a result, investors that followed a disciplined
strategy of buying on the dips were well rewarded," he said.
"Financial repression has been behind this pattern and
continues to encourage investors into risky asset classes
because the yields available from safer investments remain
depressed."
