By Vidya Ranganathan and Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Aberdeen Asset Management will
avoid riskier bets and stay conservative in its Asia picks
despite a drop in earnings growth at its portfolios and fund
outflows, the money manager's Asia chief said on Thursday.
"Typically, a characteristic of our portfolios is that they
are pretty conservative. We tend not to play at the Alibaba end
of the spectrum," Hugh Young, Aberdeen's global head of equities
and managing director of its Asian business, told the Reuters
Global Investment Outlook Summit.
E-commerce giant Alibaba, which made a
record-breaking $25 billion listing in New York earlier this
year, has attracted a whole host of top global institutional
investors to its shares.
"There aren't many changes in our portfolio today compared
to where it was 2-3 years ago. Many of our top stocks are ones
we have held for 10 or more years," Young said.
Young said Aberdeen's Asian funds had in 2014 recouped some
of the heavy losses they suffered last year, after former U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's talk of policy
tightening triggered a selloff in emerging markets.
Earnings per share on average across Aberdeen's Asian equity
portfolio had risen only around 5 percent, the slowest pace in
more than a decade and lower than the 8-to-9-percent growth the
fund had anticipated, Young told the summit, held at the Reuters
office in Singapore.
"This year, the outlook is one of anaemic economic growth
and anaemic earnings growth. Asia is better than other parts of
the world but by historic standards it is still pretty awful,"
he said.
Aberdeen's $100 billion-plus Asia-Pacific equity portfolio
was focused on companies with strong balance sheets and
management, with 40 percent of the investments concentrated in
stocks listed in Singapore and Hong Kong, Young said.
Aberdeen's largest equity holding in Asia is Samsung
Electronics. It has 25 percent of the portfolio
invested in Japan, and also owns Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms
such as China Mobile.
STANCHART
The money manager has been bullish on India for a long time,
comprising a steady 10 percent of its portfolio for the past 10
years. That stance has paid off this year.
The Aberdeen Global - Indian Equity Fund rose 32.6 percent
in the year that ended in October, its best performing portfolio
in absolute terms this year.
One particular poor performer in Aberdeen Asset's equity
portfolio was Standard Chartered , whose
London shares are down 33 pct so far this year.
Aberdeen is the bank's second largest shareholder, holding
an 8 percent stake worth almost 2 billion pounds ($3.13 billion)
at current market prices.
"It's been a tough ride, it's now valued like a poor quality
Korean bank which seems a little unfair. They've made mistakes
but it looks - famous last words - quite cheap," said Young.
He backed comments made by Aberdeen's head Martin Gilbert
earlier this month that the bank's chief executive Peter Sands
and chairman John Peace should be allowed to sort out the
current problems, but said changes would probably be needed
further down the line.
"At some stage people have talked about refreshing senior
management - and yes, it's probably overdue," he said.
Young also said he was hoping to create a direct property
investment desk next year, one that would invest in actual
"bricks and mortar", in addition to the current strategy of
indirect ownership of property funds.
