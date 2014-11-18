* For other news from Reuters Investment Outlook Summit,
By Mike Dolan
LONDON Nov 18 Markets are overly worried about
the U.S. Federal Reserve normalising its monetary policy and it
probably won't even raise interest rates next year, one of
Europe's biggest investors said on Tuesday.
Pascal Blanque, Chief Investment Officer at the $1.2
trillion Amundi Asset Management, sees a 'low probability' of
the Fed making its first rate rise in 9 years in 2015 - despite
consensus forecasts of a mid-year hike.
"I am not convinced at all that the Fed will deliver any
tightening in the foreseeable future," he told this week's
Reuters Investment Outlook Summit for 2015.
He saw as much chance that the central bank would enlarge
its balance sheet further if economic recovery lost momentum.
"Any tightening or serious fear of tightening would prove
self-defeating, because you will see demand for the long end of
the U.S. Treasury curve."
What's more, investors needed to stay focused on the global
liquidity pool, which is also being fed by the European Central
Bank and Bank of Japan.
Blanque said markets still didn't appreciate just how far
the ECB would go in trying to reflate the struggling euro zone -
especially given it has said it's prepared to boost its balance
sheet up to 1 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion), potentially
including quantitative easing involving buying sovereign bonds.
"There is a general underestimation of what the ECB will
deliver," the Amundi CIO said, predicting its balance sheet
expansion will catch up with the Fed and BoJ and QE is not yet
fully priced in.
"Many people are living in a U.S.-centric world, not aware of
what is going on in Japan and Europe."
STICK WITH RISKY ASSETS
Paris-based Blanque said 'low-flation' rather than deflation
was his global scenario through next year - with persistently
easy monetary policy dictating that investors stick with risky
assets and long maturities on government bonds, even if returns
are modest.
"The mixture of a QE glut, savings glut and secular
stagnation means that interest rates will stay extremely low for
a long time," he added. "The income component of returns will
matter more than capital gains this year, and this is perfectly
at work in the bond space."
The relative position of the United States in a world
economy growing at about 3-3.5 percent will mean the dollar will
outstrip all the rest and oil and commodity prices remain
depressed, Blanque said. This favoured commodity-importing
countries.
"The combination of the strong dollar and Fed noise, along
with the commodity dynamics, means that Asia will be the place
to be to a large extent," he told reporters and editors at
Reuters' London headquarters in Canary Wharf.
The Amundi CIO said central banks' suppression of asset
price volatility for many years, however, would see some release
in the form of currency gyrations and this was already underway.
"Pressure and therefore volatility are released throughout
the FX universe, and constrained in other asset classes."
Emerging markets as a overarching concept is 'dead' and
investors have to be much more discriminating, he said,
favouring equities in Indonesia, Peru, Thailand and the Middle
East for next year.
He favours corporate debt and equity over government bonds
and prefers domestically-focussed U.S. stocks and
foreign-focussed European and Japanese companies.
"Corporates are sound, flooded with cash and generally
speaking profitable," he said. "Two risks in buying corporate
assets are that the central banks disappoint, which we don't
expect, or that growth disappoints, which we also don't expect."
