By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK Nov 17 Hedge fund Omega Advisors
expects to see the U.S. stock market's bull run continue into
next year, fueled by steady economic growth and a corporate
takeover boom.
"My expectation is for the Standard & Poor's 500 (stock
market index) to gain 7 percent to 9 percent in 2015," Steven
Einhorn, Omega's vice chairman said on Monday. He made his
remarks at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New
York.
Next year's gains likely will be fueled by a continued boom
in corporate takeovers. And borrowing costs should remain at
rock-bottom levels as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates
slowly and deliberately, Einhorn explained.
Omega, founded by Leon Cooperman two decades ago and seen as
one of the world's most widely watched hedge funds, invests
primarily in U.S. equities and owns stocks including Actavis Inc
, the pharmaceutical company making a bid for rival
Allergan <AGN.N, and Apple Inc, the world's most
valuable public company.
October's brief stock market tumble, which hurt many hedge
funds when investors were crowded into the same names and got
out in a hurry, should not overshadow next year's prognosis.
"October portends nothing negative for 2015," Einhorn said.
Indeed, he is looking for the pace of mergers and
acquisitions, already high this year, to keep picking up next
year as reasonable financing remains available. Sectors such as
healthcare could see more activity, he predicted.
He expects economic growth in the United States to be
somewhere between 2.5 and 3 percent, which he says is preferable
to robust growth which might frighten the Fed into raising rates
more quickly. For now, he expects rate increases to happen at a
measured pace which should be a positive signal for investors,
underscoring that the economy is growing steadily while not
booming.
Looking to Europe, Einhorn said there are even more
opportunities there for smart stock market investments next
year, especially given the European Central Bank's easy money
policies.
Earnings growth, for example, is likely to be in the low to
middle double digits in Europe, outpacing U.S. estimates.
