By Chris Vellacott
LONDON Nov 19 The European Central Bank could
start buying up government bonds as early as the second quarter
of 2015 as it turbo-charges its efforts to revive the economy
with injections of cheap money, a major investor said.
Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive for Europe, Middle East and
Africa at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said the ECB is
"likely" to launch sovereign quantitative easing because other
measures may prove inadequate.
"The hurdle is still reasonably high for sovereign QE but
our view is that it's very likely they will go down that route
some time in the second or possibly third quarter of next year,"
Wilson told the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in London on
Wednesday.
He said "hurdles" to sovereign bond buying included a need
to demonstrate that "pretty aggressive" policies adopted so far
have proved inadequate.
Measures attempted so far to pump more money into the
banking system include a scheme to buy rebundled packages of
debt secured on solid assets such as property and long-term
targeted loans to banks known as "TLTROs".
"If growth remains anemic sub-1 percent and inflation is
0.2, 0.3 or 0.1 percent, that would be a lowering of the hurdle
to do QE, and we find it hard to be overly optimistic around
growth prospects," Wilson said.
However, the ECB has not clarified how a QE programme might
be structured. While similar schemes implemented after the
2008-2009 financial crisis in the United States and Britain
prompted central banks to buy government bonds, there are no
equivalent bonds in issuance for the overall euro zone and there
is stiff opposition to such purchases in Germany.
"One of the challenges for the ECB is the mechanism by which
they do that... I think the most likely form is buying all
European government bonds in some proportion that relates to
their market cap or their GDP (gross domestic product)," Wilson
said.
Wilson also said sterling, down around 9 percent
against the dollar since the summer to 14-month lows, is
undervalued and could rebound in coming months.
"The pound looks a little cheap to us... the UK economy is
doing pretty well," he said.
He also saw a continued rise in the dollar as the U.S.
economy strengthens and support for bonds issued by the euro
zone's weaker economies, which are likely to be supported by
injections of liquidity into the market.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)