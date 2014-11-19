* For other news from Reuters Global Climate Change Summit, click here

By Chris Vellacott

LONDON Nov 19 The European Central Bank could start buying up government bonds as early as the second quarter of 2015 as it turbo-charges its efforts to revive the economy with injections of cheap money, a major investor said.

Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said the ECB is "likely" to launch sovereign quantitative easing because other measures may prove inadequate.

"The hurdle is still reasonably high for sovereign QE but our view is that it's very likely they will go down that route some time in the second or possibly third quarter of next year," Wilson told the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in London on Wednesday.

He said "hurdles" to sovereign bond buying included a need to demonstrate that "pretty aggressive" policies adopted so far have proved inadequate.

Measures attempted so far to pump more money into the banking system include a scheme to buy rebundled packages of debt secured on solid assets such as property and long-term targeted loans to banks known as "TLTROs".

"If growth remains anemic sub-1 percent and inflation is 0.2, 0.3 or 0.1 percent, that would be a lowering of the hurdle to do QE, and we find it hard to be overly optimistic around growth prospects," Wilson said.

However, the ECB has not clarified how a QE programme might be structured. While similar schemes implemented after the 2008-2009 financial crisis in the United States and Britain prompted central banks to buy government bonds, there are no equivalent bonds in issuance for the overall euro zone and there is stiff opposition to such purchases in Germany.

"One of the challenges for the ECB is the mechanism by which they do that... I think the most likely form is buying all European government bonds in some proportion that relates to their market cap or their GDP (gross domestic product)," Wilson said.

Wilson also said sterling, down around 9 percent against the dollar since the summer to 14-month lows, is undervalued and could rebound in coming months.

"The pound looks a little cheap to us... the UK economy is doing pretty well," he said.

"The pound looks a little cheap to us... the UK economy is doing pretty well," he said.

He also saw a continued rise in the dollar as the U.S. economy strengthens and support for bonds issued by the euro zone's weaker economies, which are likely to be supported by injections of liquidity into the market.