By Chris Vellacott
LONDON Nov 17 Political rhetoric raising the
possibility that Britain may leave the European Union could
already be deterring foreign investment and harming London's
financial services industry, a top UK investor said.
Saker Nusseibeh, head of Hermes Investment Management, said
the threat of a British exit from the EU could affect money
flows and asset prices, while major institutions might consider
leaving.
"We're talking about redefining our ties with the partner
with whom we do 50 percent of our trade. If that becomes a
reality the market in the UK will go down. I think the (UK)
treasury market will be hit because people will put more
financial risk on the UK," Nusseibeh said at the Reuters Global
Investment Outlook Summit on Tuesday.
Another effect could be to weaken the allure of the City of
London as a base for international financial systems with rival
banking and investment hubs New York, Singapore and Zurich
likely to benefit.
Britain is due to hold a general election next year with the
country's relationship with Europe a key issue. The current
government has pledged to hold a referendum on EU membership in
2017 if it wins another term in office.
Nusseibeh highlighted the fallout from the Scottish
independence referendum in September as an example of the long
term damage that might be caused to the UK if it seriously
considers leaving Europe.
Jitters about the Scottish result prompted some financial
institutions to hold back from investing in Scotland and the
effect may prove lasting, he said.
"(Financial institutions) put a permanent premium on
investing in Scotland ... I think the same thing is beginning
here. Even by talking about leaving the EU we are beginning to
weaken the financial industry in the UK," he told the summit,
held at the Reuters office in London.
This is one of the risks international investors are having
to grapple with as they make plans for 2015, said Nusseibeh,
Chief Executive since 2012 at Hermes, which is owned by
Britain's largest pension fund, the BT (British Telecom) Pension
Scheme.
Nusseibeh characterised the year ahead as "a story of a half
working quantitative mechanism," in reference to massive
injections of liquidity by central banks in Britain and the
United States since the financial crisis.
Monetary stimulus in the United States and Britain has half
worked, he said, inflating asset prices, particularly in Britain
and holding off recession, but had not filtered through to
tangible economic activity by boosting consumer or corporate
spending.
"It has produced a lopsided recovery in the UK ... the U.S.
is slightly better. Within that, emerging markets continue to be
attractive because they are a long term story and I have no idea
how Europe comes out of its hole," he said.
This outlook favours the U.S. dollar which is likely to
remain strong because of its immunity from instability elsewhere
and a unique set of home-grown advantages, he said.
"The U.S. is self-sufficient in food, water, energy and
labour - and they've managed to corner the market in
technological innovation ... The dollar has to be strong in
2015," he said.
