By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 17 Carl Icahn isn't forecasting a dramatic
stock market drop quite yet, but the billionaire investor is
still bracing for an equity sell-off in the next three to five
years, he told Reuters on Monday.
"I am still concerned that one day you'll see a break like
you had a few weeks ago," Icahn said at the Reuters Investment
Outlook Summit in New York on Monday, "but it won't come back."
With the Standard & Poor's 500 index now up more than
10 percent for the year and trading at 2,041, many investors
have put October's short-lived slide behind them, saying low
interest rates and a growing mergers and acquisitions boom will
continue to fuel the bull market.
But Icahn is more concerned and is predicting a downturn.
"It's really a question of when that is going to happen, in my
opinion. It could be three years, it could be three months, it
could be three days. But I really do believe there will be a
major correction in the next three to five years, at least."
