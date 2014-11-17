(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 17 Carl Icahn isn't forecasting a dramatic
stock market drop quite yet but the billionaire investor is
still bracing for a market sell-off in the next three to five
years, he told Reuters on Monday.
"I am still concerned that one day you'll see a break like
you had a few weeks ago," Icahn said at the Reuters Global
Investment Outlook Summit in New York, "but it won't come back."
With the Standard & Poor's 500 index now up more than
10 percent for the year and trading at 2,041, many investors
have put October's short-lived slide behind them, saying low
interest rates and a growing mergers and acquisitions boom will
continue to fuel the bull market.
But Icahn is more concerned and is predicting a downturn.
"It's really a question of when that is going to happen, in my
opinion. It could be three years, it could be three months, it
could be three days. But I really do believe there will be a
major correction in the next three to five years, at least."
Even as many investors see blue skies ahead, Icahn is taking
precautions. "We short S&Ps against a very large portfolio. We
have the benefit of not having to worry that much about hedge
fund partners," he said. Icahn added he still owns the stocks he
loves including Apple Inc but there are some companies
trading at multiples around 18 to 19 times earnings and "are
mediocre companies." [ID: nL2N0T71YY]
A year ago in an interview with Reuters, Icahn helped push
the market lower with his comments and he took pains this year
to be careful on adding a vague timeline, noting that there are
many variables he can't handicap.
He acknowledged he could be completely incorrect and the
market could climb another 1,000 points. But he also pointed to
his decades-long history of reading markets and making
investments and said he's been right more often than he's been
wrong.
Icahn, who at age 78 has lived through his fair share of ups
and downs, is cautious, however, saying that oil companies,
which have benefited from easy money but are suffering now amid
a supply glut, could be experiencing a real bubble.
Acknowledging that his more worried view is not the norm on
Wall Street these days, Icahn said "I like being a minority. I
am not saying go short the market, I'm talking in general
terms."
With U.S. oil now trading at roughly $75 a barrel,
consumers have felt the impact of lower prices not only at the
gas pump but more generally, Icahn said, calling the drop a plus
for the economy in the short term.
While the drop has pushed down energy companies' share
prices which caught many hedge funds off guard and hurt October
returns, Icahn said there is a silver lining in that these
companies may be on sale at some point, making for "great
opportunities."
Icahn and his designates sit on 10 corporate boards and get
a first-hand look at what corporate America is doing.
"I look at these earnings and I find them to be somewhat
suspect," he said. The earnings that are being reported are
based on the ability of companies to borrow at very low interest
rates, he said, and everybody is saying "'Everything is great'."
However, he said many company executives he speaks to look
at the economy and think, "it ain't what it's cracked up to be."
