(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, click here)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Nov 18 Several high-profile U.S.
investors said on Tuesday that various parts of Latin America
could outperform in the next year, but the region's largest
economy, Brazil, could lag in 2015.
"Emerging market debt is an improving credit story. The
sovereigns have certainly proven that," said Luz Padilla,
DoubleLine Capital's director of emerging markets fixed income,
at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.
But she sounded a note of caution on Brazil, pointing out
that the country considered an emerging market darling just a
few years ago has now lost some of its shine with investors.
"It's an example of a country that shows you not everything
can go on a one-way track" toward improvement, she said.
Among countries that could help make emerging market debt an
outperformer in 2015, Padilla cited Mexico, which in August
passed an ambitious energy reform package, and Colombia, where
growth has surprised markets this year.
"They think (in Mexico) they can do a lot better, and they
can," Padilla said.
Rick Rieder, BlackRock Inc's chief investment officer for
fixed income, told the Summit he is also favorable on emerging
markets.
"EM went through their crisis 10 years and 20 years ago and
reduced their leverage and built their reserves; they are much
more stable today than they were historically," he said. "Even
if growth dulls, which it will, from a debt perspective, EM is a
pretty attractive place today versus other asset classes."
Nevertheless, many pension funds that scooped up EM debt in
the chase for yield may have been "gently cajoled" into those
positions, making the bonds more vulnerable to a sell-off if the
market dips, said Jane Buchan, chief executive officer of
Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company, a fund of hedge
funds investment firm.
Brazil remains a potential underperformer after its growth
slowed sharply in recent years.
"Brazil is still a wild card," said Paul Zemsky, chief
investment officer of Voya Investment Management's multi-asset
strategies. The country has a "terrible situation" in the
combination of slow growth and brisk inflation, he added.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 15.5
percent last year and is up 1 percent this year. In contrast,
Mexico's IPC stock index fell about 2 percent last year
and is up around 1.6 percent so far this year.
All told, Brazil can still draw in investors if it makes
some big changes.
For example, Padilla said that the potential appointment of
former central bank chief and former Wall Street banker Henrique
Meirelles as finance minister could balance some worries about
state intervention from recently re-elected President Dilma
Rousseff.
Such an appointment wouldn't be a silver bullet, Padilla
cautioned, "but certainly it would be better" for Brazil.
If the leftist Rousseff doesn't convince investors she and
her yet-to-be-unveiled economic team can jump-start the
country's economy, though, buyers could stay away.
"If we have more of the same, then equities are not very
attractive as we'll be stuck with a negative economic outlook
(for Brazil) in 2015," said Eduardo Roche, a money manager at
Rio de Janeiro-based Canepa Asset Brasil, with $100 million
under management. Roche was not present at the Reuters summit.
"If the current negative scenario prevails, defensive stocks
such as those of banks and education companies should continue
to outperform the market," he added.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Additional reporting by Paula
Laier in Sao Paulo and Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by
James Dalgleish)