NEW YORK Nov 20 Margaret Patel, senior
portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management, said on Thursday
that the U.S. stock market should surprise to the upside next
year and that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates until
potentially 2016.
"Equities will do surprisingly well," Patel said at the
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York. Patel, who
oversees about $1.4 billion at Wells Capital, said the benchmark
S&P 500 stock index could notch gains in the
mid-single-digit to high teens next year.
Patel also said sluggish wage growth and downward pressure
on commodities prices will keep U.S. inflation muted, which will
in turn lead the Fed to delay its first rate hike until possibly
2016.
"I don't expect the Fed to do much of anything" next year,
she said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)