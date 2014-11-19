(Adds dropped word to quote in paragraph 4)
* For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, click here
By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Nov 19 Computers stole a march on their
human trading rivals this year and should continue to do so in
2015 as a much-heralded return to sustained volatility is
unlikely to happen, an executive of Man Group, the
world's biggest listed hedge fund, said.
Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on
Wednesday, Man President Luke Ellis said while many in the
market thought an end to U.S. monetary easing would see asset
prices jump around more, potentially rewarding flesh-and-blood
traders, other bankers were stepping into the breach.
Japan and China are both easing policy and the U.S. Federal
Reserve has yet to start taking money out of the system so, with
the European Central Bank also likely to loosen policy further,
markets could expect more of the same in the coming months.
"The basic dynamics of the market are with us for a while.
It's not cool to go to a cocktail (party) and say the answer is
'own bonds and lots of bonds, and be long the dollar and
continue to own the Nikkei and be short the yen," Ellis said.
"Everybody likes to turn up to a cocktail party and call
turning points, but I don't think we're seeing one ... We may
have a change in printing press, but it's the same environment,
and the great thing about computers is they don't go to cocktail
parties," he said.
Commodity trading advisers or CTA, a quantitative hedge fund
strategy betting on long-running trends in markets, are by far
the best-performing strategy this year.
Long-term CTAs returned 9.4 percent through Nov. 4 this
year, data from Lyxor Asset Management showed, with successful
bets including being short the euro and yen, and short energy
and precious metals.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
has fallen 5 percent this year and slid 10 percent
in the September quarter, its biggest quarterly drop in three
years.
The 2014 gains for CTAs mark a turnaround for the strategy
which had lost money in 2013 and generated low single-digit
returns in the previous two years.
Nearly 40 percent of Man Group's $72.3 billion in assets at
the end of September were held in quantitative strategies, which
typically follow a set of mathematical techniques to evaluate
risk, pricing and timing in financial markets.
Man's quantitative funds took in a net $1.2 billion in new
money during the September quarter, the company said in its most
recent trading update.
A further $11 billion was held in fund-of-fund strategies,
through its FRM unit, and the balance largely in human-led
equity, credit, commodity and currency strategies through its
GLG unit.
"This year, in the stock-picking strategies with computers,
we've had a very good year ... (and) it's been a good year for
CTAs," Ellis said.
"For me, that's where I think the best opportunities to make
money are."
(For more summit stories, see )
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Additional reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Susan Fenton
and David Evans)