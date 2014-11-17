* For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON Nov 17 Japanese and European assets,
much maligned after a run of sluggish growth, could perform well
in 2015, a top money manager said, though a rising dollar could
bury the gains for U.S. investors.
Wayne Bowers, head of asset management for EMEA and Asia at
Northern Trust, said European markets could defy the "structural
pessimism" of many investors, with central bank stimulus lifting
asset prices even if the economic impact takes many months to
filter through.
Low energy prices and a weaker euro -- making the
region's exports more competitive -- could also lift sentiment,
Bowers said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on
Monday.
On Japan, Bowers said that though economic data makes grim
reading, cheap money and low bond yields mean it is still easy
for Japan to service high levels of public debt while
expansionist monetary policies will continue to lift markets.
The fact that the bulk of Japanese government bonds are held
by domestic investors means the public debt burden is more
manageable than if it were exposed to international markets, he
said.
"They can still sell Japanese government bonds on a very
regular basis, not only to themselves through the QE
(Quantitative Easing) programme but to the pension fund
community and to the retail saving community," he said.
Bowers' comments come after Japan reported that its economy
slipped into recession in July-September, shrinking by an
annualised 1.6 percent and surprising economists who had
forecast growth.
However, while European and Japanese equities may be poised
for gains next year, Bowers said he recommends an "underweight
to neutral" stance on both regions for dollar investors compared
with an overweight position in U.S. equities. A rising U.S.
dollar will most likely snuff out returns from holdings
elsewhere, he argues. He is underweight investment-grade bonds
and overweight high-yield bonds.
Bowers said he remains negative on emerging markets, having
been "disappointed" to find many failing "to take more
ownership" of their economic fortunes, remaining dependent on
the stimulus spilling over from U.S. monetary stimulus.
He is also gloomy on Russia where policy regarding Ukraine
appears to be driven by political aims with little regard for
the economic impact.
On Britain, which holds elections in 2015 that could
eventually lead to a referendum on leaving the European Union,
Bowers said he does not expect a political shock.
"At the moment it is popular to suggest that the UK would do
better outside the European Union ... But if and as the vote
becomes credible and real, the economic arguments will be
discussed and appreciated better by the UK population," he said.
