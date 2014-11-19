LONDON Nov 19 Investors should prepare their
portfolios for an upsurge in political risk in Britain, where a
2015 election could pave the way for a potentially disruptive
exit from the European Union, RBC Wealth Management says.
Britain goes to the polls in May and the current government
has pledged to hold a referendum on EU membership in 2017 if it
wins another term in office.
But while possible breakaway from the EU, termed Brexit,
carries major implications for Britain's economy and financial
markets, the issue has not made it onto investors' radars, RBC's
portfolio strategist George King said on Wednesday.
"At the beginning of the year we were cautious on emerging
markets because of elections in key markets. Ironically...just
as the political risk stream in emerging markets begins to
ameliorate, we see it beginning to rise in the United Kingdom,"
King told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.
"We are not trying to (predict the outcome of the
election)..all we are saying is that if the risk isn't priced in
we should be aware of that and decide what to do."
Some other summit participants have also warned that
election rhetoric may already be deterring foreign investment.
And the Bank of England said this week that uncertainty was
likely to build among businesses as elections near
.
Anti-EU party UKIP is expected to win a by-election in
Rochester this week, picking up its second parliament seat.
King, part of a group that runs almost $400 billion, said
the situation was similar to this year's Scottish independence
referendum, which was ignored for months before last-minute
turbulence roiled UK financial markets and caught investors
unaware.
King has an underweight position on UK equities, though that
is not dictated by potential election risk. Dealing with
election risks is so far confined to internal discussions,
rather than with clients, he said.
"We already have recommended underweight to the UK market,
(but) is there something more strident we should do. Should we
have an asset allocation shift? should we look at protection?
... things like that," he added.
King said he was keeping an eye on Spain and Greece which
also face elections in 2015, but saw the conditions there as
less worrisome than in the UK, where he said there was "much
more potential for an unknown outcome".
Globally King prefers equities to debt. He also likes
high-grade corporate bonds and debt from strong banking names in
the euro periphery.
The last trade is partly motivated by the prospect of
support from the European Central Bank (ECB).
King expected the ECB to do what was necessary to avert
deflation. Markets are waiting for the bank to embark on a
full-fledged sovereign bond-buying programme.
"The timing at which the ECB acts decisively is still
unclear, but that they will ultimately do what needs to get done
should not be in question," he added.
(Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Keiron
Henderson)