LONDON May 9 Investors may be stretching too
far for higher returns in what some are terming a worldwide
"Yield Grab-athon", closing their eyes to the risk of heavy
potential losses when interest rates eventually drift higher.
This week's message from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen
that the U.S. economy still needed support has only served to
spur on the yield fever that has taken hold in recent weeks.
Markets are clearly in no mood to heed the other part of
Yellen's message - that low rates could be fuelling risky
"search-for-yield behaviour".
Rock-bottom interest rates in the United States and
elsewhere in the developed world are allowing investors to raise
funds cheaply. They then pour the cash into everything from
peripheral euro zone sovereign bonds to junk and exotic debt,
regardless of valuations or liquidity.
But when the music stops, losses could be large - and the
first Fed rate hike is expected to come only a year from now.
"We're now in a 'Yield Grab-athon' as everyone moves down on
the credit structure, giving up the safety aspect of fixed
income in the search for yield," said Grant Peterkin, head of
absolute bond returns at Lombard Odier.
"But fundamentals do not support valuations at these levels.
You have to ask yourself who has been buying these bonds. If
it's levered money ... when the cost of funding goes up you
might see capitulation of these positions."
The renewed yield rush pushed Italian, Spanish and Irish
10-year bond yields to fresh record lows on Friday
. All three countries were prominent in
the euro zone's debt crisis - Ireland has recently exited a
bailout - and remain very indebted with patchy economic growth.
Emerging dollar bond spreads have fallen below 300
basis points over Treasuries for the first time in a year and
many sovereigns and corporates, including previous defaulters
like Pakistan, are tapping investors for fresh funding.
The iTraxx crossover index, a key measure of
credit market sentiment based on credit default swap rates of 50
mostly liquid junk names, stands at 261 bps, near a seven-year
low of around 252 bps hit in March.
Greece, which nearly crashed out of the euro zone two years
ago, returned to the market in April, paying just 4.95 percent
for five-year funds.
"It's mind-boggling that Greece can borrow as if it never
had a problem. We think it's increasingly risky and I wouldn't
be inclined to buy peripheral debt here," said Iain Stewart,
investment manager at Newton Investment Management.
"We're in a world where really extreme monetary policies are
being used to tackle what we think are structural problems,
creating distortions ... Almost certainly we will see bubbles."
FINANCIALISATION
The scramble for yield means investors are having to cast
their nets wider in search of returns.
BlackRock thinks municipal bonds offer some upside, while
there is value to be found in mortgage-backed securities -
shunned for years by many investors because of their role in
triggering the global financial crisis that began in 2007.
"There are few genuine bargains in fixed income today, but
we would suggest that investors continue to focus on areas of
the market that offer better relative value," said Russ
Koesterich, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock.
On the euro zone's periphery, Lombard's Peterkin only wants
to hold Italian government bonds, because of their ample
liquidity, and prefers to play the yield curve by shorting
front-end government bonds and buying longer-dated ones.
And in event of a market mishap he says his portfolio is
liquid enough to liquidate all of the holdings in one afternoon.
Peterkin added that some investors are buying highly risky
and illiquid instruments like CoCos (Contingent Convertibles) or
Cov-lite (Covenant light) loans, which are similar to the type
of investments that were popular before the credit crisis.
"It's bit like 2006 and 2007 again. When people get out,
they queue up to the door, the queue gets bigger and the door
gets smaller."
CoCos are a new type of securities that are typically issued
by low-rated companies and banks and convert into shares should
their issuers run into trouble. Cov-lite loans offer attractive
yields but less protection for investors than is traditional.
It was only last week that London's red-hot property market
struck a new record with the sale of a 140 million pound
($237.34 million) unfurnished apartment.
"We think what we call financialisation is going on - he
financial system gets bigger and bigger, effectively subsidised
by the government. Then it becomes difficult to reverse the
policy," Newton's Stewart said.
"We see this happening all over, not just in real estate but
other asset markets, and that concerns us because there is a lot
of leverage at financial institutions."
($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds)
