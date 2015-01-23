European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
STOCKHOLM Jan 23 Oresund : * Oresund - net asset value 159 sek per share on Dec 31 2014 * Proposes dividend of 7.50 crowns per share
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.