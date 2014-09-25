LONDON, Sept 25 JPMorgan was the top
performing investment bank in the first half of the year, making
$11.5 billion in revenue and ranking first for both its fixed
income and deals advisory businesses, data showed on Thursday.
The U.S. bank ranked ahead of Goldman Sachs and
Deutsche Bank, who shared second place, according to
industry analytics firm Coalition.
They were followed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Citi, then Morgan Stanley in sixth, Credit
Suisse seventh, Barclays eighth, UBS
ninth and then BNP Paribas.
The result, which is closely watched by the industry, puts
JPMorgan on track to keep its top slot in the full-year league
tables. It has ranked first since Coalition began publishing its
rankings in 2010.
JPMorgan was joined by Deutsche Bank and Citi in first place
in fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC). The three
banks each brought in around $5.9 billion in revenue from that
business in the six months to end-June.
That compares with $7.6 billion made by JPMorgan last year,
when it was also the top bank in FICC, and reflects the
structural and cyclical pressures that have dogged FICC
divisions in recent years.
FICC trading has been steadily falling since the 2008
crisis, partly due to a collapse in interest rates across the
developed world that has crushed volatility. New rules forcing
banks to hold more capital against the business have also driven
down returns.
Coalition expects that full year FICC revenue at the top 10
investment banks globally will fall 9 percent this year to $67.4
billion. But the outlook could improve as the prospect of
interest rate increases in the United States and political
tensions have caused volatility levels to edge higher.
In an earlier report, Coalition said it expected full-year
revenues at the world's top 10 investment banks to fall 2
percent year-on-year to $150.7 billion.
In equities, Morgan Stanley came first for a second year
running, having earned $2.8 billion in revenue in the first
half. JPMorgan and Goldman, who had held the top spot with
Morgan Stanley last year, were joint second.
Goldman moved up one place to lead the rankings of banks'
investment banking divisions, whose staff advise on deals,
alongside JPMorgan and Bank of America. The three each made
revenue of around $3 billion in the period.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Jane Merriman)