LONDON Jan 4 Investment banking fees fell 7
percent worldwide in 2016, dragged down by a 23 percent fall in
equity capital market (ECM) fees, Thomson Reuters data showed on
Wednesday, raising the pressure on banking giants fighting to
restore profitability.
The sharpest falls were in Europe Middle East and Africa
where a 20 percent drop in total fees in southern Europe, still
suffering from the fallout of the 2008-09 financial crisis,
depressed the wider region.
The decline hit global investment banks battling to regain
profitability after the financial crisis and ensuing regulatory
changes made it harder to profit from their traditional lines of
business.
U.S. bulge bracket bank JP Morgan was once again
paid the most globally despite its investment banking fees
declining almost 5 percent, coming top in EMEA and the Americas,
followed by Goldman Sachs.
Boutiques Evercore, Lazard and Rothschild
bucked the downward trend, each increasing investment banking
fees by more than 10 percent. Japan's Mizuho Financial Group
and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
also enjoyed a bump in fees.
Banks' takings from debt capital markets (DCM) underwriting
totalled $24.8 billion, up 6 percent compared to 2015,
increasing DCM's contribution to overall fees to 29 percent from
26 percent.
Post-Soviet states, hurt by the fall in the oil price and
the slowdown in Russia, saw a resurgence in investment banking
fees. A 51 percent increase in Russia put the 2016 fee pool at
$348 million, a tiny fraction of the contribution from China,
the world's second biggest economy, where fees totalled $10
billion.
Fees paid out by the biggest financial sponsors saw a sharp
decline. Dropping its spend by 35 percent, Blackstone Group
lost the number one spot to Carlyle Group which
spent $395 million worldwide.
