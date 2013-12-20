* Banks earn fees of $74.7 bln in 2013 (2012: $71.3 bln)
* JPMorgan ranked top for investment banking fees
* Fees earned from share offerings up 32 pct on year
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Dec 20 Fees earned for investment
banking services rose 5 percent in 2013 as companies, spurred on
by a stock market revival, hired banks to advise on share
offerings in a bumper year for equity fundraising.
Investment banking fees totalled $74.7 billion as of Dec.
18, up from $71.3 billion in the same period in 2012, according
to data from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting.
U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co was the top ranked
bank in terms of fees, raking in a total of $5.8 billion year to
date. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs
were second and third, respectively.
The increase will be a welcome piece of news for investment
banks, which have faced slumping trading revenues, a series of
regulatory investigations and, in some cases, multi-billion
dollar fines in 2013.
Fees earned from share offerings showed the strongest
growth. Banks were paid $17.5 billion for equity capital markets
(ECM) underwriting, 32 percent higher than in the previous year
and the most since 2010, the data showed.
A total of $774 billion has been raised worldwide from
offerings so far this year, a rise of 24 percent on 2012.
Goldman Sachs earned $1.5 billion for its ECM work, jumping
three places to top the league table, ahead of last year's
leader JPMorgan.
Loan fees also shot up, rising 17 percent year-on-year to
reach $15 billion, a six year high.
Fees earned from mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advice,
however, fell 11 percent to $20.9 billion, the lowest year for
M&A fees since 2009.
The value of worldwide M&A activity fell 2 percent to $2,310
billion, with 2013 the slowest year by number of deals since
2005.
Bankers said many companies are still lacking confidence in
an economic recovery, despite a surge in equity markets this
year, and are waiting to pull the trigger on deals until there
is a more stable long-term economic outlook.
"CEOs say the market is already ahead of itself ... they are
focusing on the little things they can do. We've been working
more in the weeds rather than executing," said one senior
London-based investment banker.
The highest grossing deal of the year in terms of fees was
IntercontinentalExchange's $10.2 billion takeover of
exchange group NYSE Euronext. Advisors on the transaction shared
a total $147.7 million.
Debt capital market underwriting was also a weak spot. Fees
for bond deals sank 2 percent versus 2012 to $21.3 billion.
The prospects for advisory fees in 2014 look a little
brighter, bankers said, especially for M&A, which they expect to
get busier provided the global economy continues to recover.
"I'm cautious but optimistic. I don't think there will be a
step change, but I do think we are going to see improvement,"
one M&A banker said.