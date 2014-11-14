* Q3 revenue at top 10 investment banks $36.5 bln
* FICC revenue up 16 pct amid higher volatility
* FY revenue to be little changed
LONDON, Nov 13 Banks' financial trading revenues
rose in the third quarter thanks to an increase in market
volatility, but the rise was not enough to offset the fall seen
in the first half of the year, according to a new survey on
Friday.
Trading revenue for the top 10 global investment banks
totalled $36.5 billion in the three months to September, a rise
of 11 percent on the same period a year ago, according to
industry analytics firm Coalition.
This was largely driven by a 16 percent rise in fixed
income, currencies and commodities (FICC), which benefited from
greater volatility caused by uncertainty over U.S. and European
monetary policies and geo-political instability.
Coalition does not break out third-quarter revenues by
segment, but said rates and foreign exchange picked up in the
three months to end-September.
That marks a change from previous months, when the low
interest rate environment together with the effect of tougher
regulations forcing banks to hold more capital squeezed returns.
The first half weakness was reflected in year-to-date FICC
revenues, which were 7 percent behind last year, Coalition said.
In equities, revenue was $9.9 billion, 3 percent up on last
year. Growth came from prime services, as hedge funds, sitting
on record assets under management, boosted activity.
Investment banking divisions (IBDs), which underwrite and
arrange share issues and other deals, saw revenue climb 12
percent to $9.4 billion in the third quarter.
Coalition said the availability of cheap financing had given
companies the confidence to pursue deals, while favourable
investor sentiment supported stock market listings.
IBD was the only area expected to deliver annual growth.
Coalition forecast an 11 percent rise in full-year revenue at
IBDs, while FICC and equities were seen down 4 percent and 5
percent, respectively.
Total annual trading revenue will be little changed from the
year before at $152.7 billion.
The data showed that banks' restructuring continued into the
third quarter, with headcount down 4 percent year-on-year. All
divisions saw cuts, Coalition said.
Coalition tracks the performance of Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi
, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley
and UBS.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison and Jamie McGeever; editing by
Keiron Henderson)