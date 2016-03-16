LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Investment banks are likely to see declines of up to 20% in sales and trading revenue in the first quarter compared to year-ago levels, analysts at Tricumen estimated.

The investment banking analysis firm said Morgan Stanley could be the weakest performer, largely due to its business mix in spread products and parts of equity trading. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and UBS were likely to suffer the smallest declines, due to their solid performance in credit trading and parts of rates and equity trading, it said.

Several banks have already warned that Q1 revenues will be down sharply from a year ago, as volatile markets have hurt trading activity and put off debt and equity issuance.

Jefferies this week reported an 82% slump in sales and trading revenue in the three months to the end of February, leading to a loss of US$167m. Citigroup has said its markets revenues were running 15% lower than the first quarter of 2015 and its advisory and investment banking revenues were off by 25%, while Deutsche Bank has said Q1 had been challenging.

The first quarter of the year is the most important period for investment banks, often accounting for more than 30% of annual income.

Tricumen predicted revenues for fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading will suffer most in FX spot and derivative trading and some spread products like mortgage backed securities (MBS) and European credit trading.

It said Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were likely to be the worst performers in fixed income, as both may suffer from weakness in the MBS market. It said BAML should benefit from its investments in commodity trading and strength in US credit trading.

In equities, Tricumen predicted a decline in securities lending which will negatively impact prime services revenues.

The weaker US electronic market and declines in Asia are likely to particularly hurt Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Credit Suisse should outperform in equities, thanks to its strong performance in European cash equities and equity derivatives, the analysts said. (Reporting by Steve Slater, Editing by Christopher Spink)