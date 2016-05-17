LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Investment banks' return on equity could slump to just 3.4% in 2017 from already depressed levels as falling revenues and rising regulation continue to pound the industry, a business consultancy says.

Investment banking revenues are forecast to fall to US$212bn this year, down 7% from US$228bn in 2015 and down 22% from US$271bn in 2010, The Boston Consulting Group says in a report published on Tuesday. Last year was already the worst year for revenue since 2009.

Revenues from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell 8% last year to US$107bn. Primary markets revenues fell 6% to US$58bn, while equities revenues rose 3% to US$62bn, aided by stock market volatility.

Investment banking revenues have been hurt in recent years by unfavourable economic conditions and a structural shift in the industry that has been exacerbated by higher capital requirements and increased cost bases.

BCG estimated the overall profit pool for investment banking fell to US$60bn last year, down from $68bn in 2014 and US$95bn in 2010.

Profits from FICC dropped to US$26bn in 2015 from US$59bn in 2012, meaning its share of investment banking profits slumped to 44% from 70%.

The study said overall revenues are forecast to fall to US$200bn in 2017, while new regulations could lead to a 28% rise in investment banks' risk-weighted assets. That could see average return on equity fall below 4% from 5.7% last year, requiring banks to take more action to cut costs or their balance sheets, BCG said.

"The need for a comprehensive and surgical assessment of business lines and client coverage continues," BGC said in its fifth annual report of the investment banking industry.

Banks have been forced to hold far more capital in recent years and regulatory inflation will continue to put pressure on them, including from new rules on leverage ratios for major banks, a review of trading book assets and a push to standardise risk-weighting calculations.

BCG said banks are expected to continue to make significant mitigation efforts, but that is only likely to keep RoE near 6%, well short of the cost of equity of 10% or more.

The study said banks are also struggling to cut expenses, as the increased cost of fines, technology and compliance has more than offset reductions in other operating expenses.

"Since 2010, and despite cuts of roughly US$8bn in operating expenses, the overall cost of doing business for investment banks has risen by 4%," the study said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)