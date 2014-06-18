* JPMorgan investment bank revenue $5.9 bln in Q1 - survey
LONDON, June 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co was
again ranked the top investment bank by revenue in the first
quarter with $5.9 billion, according to a new survey published
on Wednesday.
In a repeat of the previous year's results, the U.S. bank
came ahead of rivals Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citi
, which all tied for second place, according to industry
analytics firm Coalition.
Morgan Stanley finished sixth, while Barclays
and Credit Suisse came joint seventh.
Coalition, which only gives revenue figures for the
top-ranked bank in categories including equities and advisory,
said that JPMorgan's investment banking revenue in the first
quarter fell by almost 15 percent from $6.9 billion in the same
period last year.
Most investment banks have seen trading revenues slump over
the past year amid a low interest rate environment and tougher
regulations requiring them to hold more capital, which have
driven down returns.
A number are reducing their operations and cutting jobs as a
result. Barclays said last month 7,000 jobs are to go at its
investment bank and the head of investment banking at JPMorgan,
Daniel Pinto, recently told Reuters that the bank would be
"laser-focused" on cost cutting.
Coalition said turnover at JPMorgan's fixed income,
commodities and currencies (FICC) division was $3.2 billion in
the January to March period, down by more than a quarter from
the previous year. The figure was enough to keep it in the top
spot in Coalition's league table in FICC, alongside Deutsche
Bank and Citi.
It also came joint first for equities revenues with fellow
U.S. bank Morgan Stanley, earning $1.4 billion.
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch came out on
top in advisory. The two earned around $1.5 billion for their
work assisting companies with mergers and acquisitions and other
transactions.
Coalition tracks the performance of Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS
- the 10 largest investment banks globally.
Its rankings are based on public information such as banks'
results and benchmarked to a common standard to produce a top 10
league table.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Greg Mahlich)