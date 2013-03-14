LONDON, March 14 JPMorgan Chase kept its
top spot for investment banking revenues last year while
Citigroup and Barclays made the biggest
improvement compared with 2011, a study showed on Thursday.
Industry analytics firm Coalition said JPMorgan's investment
banking revenues of $24.1 billion put it ahead of second-placed
Goldman Sachs and a trio of banks shared third place -
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and Deutsche Bank
. Barclays ranked sixth.
Coalition last month estimated 2012 revenues for the
investment banks in its study at $159 billion, up 10 percent
from the year before, led by a 21 percent jump in the core area
of fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC).
Investment banks have put more emphasis on league tables in
recent years. Tougher regulation and slower markets have left
banks jostling for market share and firms such as UBS
and RBS exiting or shrinking unprofitable areas.
Coalition said JPMorgan was the top bank in FICC with
revenues of $14.4 billion, followed by Citi and Deutsche Bank.
Goldman topped equities rankings with $5.6 billion of
revenue. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley tied for second
place.
Advisory and origination was led by JPMorgan, with revenues
of $5.2 billion, followed by BAML and Goldman, according to
Coalition's estimates.
Coalition says its study is based on public information from
banks' results and benchmarked to a common standard to produce a
top 10 league table.