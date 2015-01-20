LONDON Jan 20 International investors are
cutting safe-haven cash positions and buying up stocks in
anticipation of more economic stimulus in Europe and a steady
recovery in the United States, a closely watched survey showed
on Tuesday.
The monthly Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of 177 fund
managers who run $514 billion in funds showed allocations to
cash, a shelter in times of volatility, dropped half a
percentage point to 4.5 percent on average in January.
More than two-thirds of respondents said they expect stocks
to outperform in 2015 with more than half taking 'overweight'
positions in the asset class. Stocks are typically more volatile
than cash or bonds but offer buoyant performance when economic
conditions are seen as improving.
The survey found less optimism about the world economy in
January than a month earlier, with the proportion of respondents
who expect an improvement dropping to 51 percent from 60
percent.
But the European Central Bank is expected to boost flagging
growth with monetary stimulus measures, such as an asset
purchasing scheme known as quantitative easing - already tried
after the financial crisis in the United States and Britain.
The plunge in global oil prices could add to this stimulus
effect by reducing production and transport costs, but the
impact is unpredictable as it could also destabilise growth in
commodity-producing countries, the survey found.
"Lower oil prices and hopes for policy stimulus are
sustaining both global growth expectations and investor
confidence," said Michael Hartnett, Chief Investment Strategist
at BofA Merrill Lynch.
Investors in equities are favouring shares in U.S. shares,
with 24 percent of respondents overweight compared to 16 percent
in December. Emerging market equities are out of favour, with 13
percent of respondents underweight.
As the U.S. economy has recovered and expectations mount
that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy in
response, dollar assets have become more attractive, which has
drawn much investment out of emerging markets.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Hugh Lawson)