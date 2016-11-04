By Karen Schwartz
| NEW YORK, November 4
NEW YORK, November 4U.S. investment grade volume
could get a healthy boost before year-end with nearly US$60bn of
acquisition loans announced in the last two weeks in advance of
the looming Nov 8 U.S. presidential election, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Telecom company AT&T's US$40bn loan backing its US$85.4bn
acquisition of media company Time Warner has been joined by a
US$13.6bn loan that finances smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm's
US$38bn acquisition of NXP Semiconductor, and aircraft
electronics supplier Rockwell Collins is borrowing US$6bn to
finance its purchase of B/E Aerospace.
This US$59.6bn flurry of M&A lending is expected to lift US
investment-grade M&A loan volume, which at US$100bn was 26%
lower at the end of the third quarter than the same period last
year and is far off the full-year total of US$181bn in 2015, the
data shows.
The acquisitions were announced in late October during a
surge of optimism about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's
prospects. Wall Street is favoring a Democratic victory as
Clinton's views towards the financial industry have been
perceived as more consistent to date.
"The markets have been favoring a victory for Hillary
Clinton because there's less uncertainty if she wins. With
Hillary you could say it's just more of the same, and nothing's
really going to change," said Sam Stovall, chief investment
strategist at CFRA, an independent equity and fund research
firm.
The race narrowed after the FBI said that it was looking
further into Clinton's emails on October 28, but deals are still
being announced despite considerable uncertainty about how
markets will react if Republican candidate Donald Trump emerges
victorious as companies start to look past the election.
Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said on Monday it would
buy the remaining stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Co for about
US$2.4bn in cash, and General Electric Co said it would merge
its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc.
U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp also announced on Monday
that it would buy Suncor Energy Inc's Petro-Canada lubricants
unit for C$1.13bn (US$844m), while chipmaker Broadcom said on
Wednesday it would buy network gear maker Brocade Communications
Systems for US$5.5bn.
"The devil you know is better than the devil you don't in
terms of the interest rate environment, the deal-making
environment, the deal you've negotiated versus putting it off
and having some unpredicted catalyst such as the outcome of
election adversely impact all of those environments and
potentially slow down your ability in another month or two from
consummating what would otherwise be a good deal," said Shannon
Zollo, a corporate partner with Morse, Barnes-Brown & Pendleton,
P.C.
Some loan bankers and analysts are discounting the U.S.
election result as a factor governing the flow of new deals to
the market, saying that the investment-grade loan market and
capital markets are open and eager for M&A loans.
"There are a host of other factors that companies consider
when they are negotiating a merger and there will continue to be
political and regulatory risks for the approval of some of the
deals regardless of the outcome of the election," said Brian
Gardner, a managing director at KBW, a boutique investment bank.
MORE M&A
Acquisition loans have been in short supply this year as
many companies opted to tap the bond market directly, which
helped depress M&A loan volume. This situation reversed in late
October with AT&T's announcement of a jumbo US$40bn loan, which
consists of a US$30bn bridge loan and US$10bn of term loans.
Rockwell Collins followed AT&T on October 23 with US$4.5bn
of bridge loans and a US$1.5bn term loan and Qualcomm's purchase
of Netherlands-based semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors on
October 27 is backed by a US$9.6bn bridge loan and a US$4bn,
three-year term loan that is currently in syndication.
This total of US$44.1bn of bridge loans and US$15.5bn of
term loans is likely to be boosted further by the string of
deals announced this week. NextEra Energy Inc and HollyFrontier
Corp have already said that their acquisitions will include
debt.
With earnings season well underway and companies emerging
from blackout periods, more announcements could be coming in the
next few weeks to beat the year-end deadline. Current M&A deals
are expected to spark new tie-ups among industry peers eager not
to be left behind, bankers said.
"M&A seems to beget M&A," a second banker said.
(Reporting by Karen Schwartz; Editing By Tessa Walsh and
Michelle Sierra)
))