NEW YORK, Aug 14 (IFR) - The US high-grade bond market has
kept up a blistering pace of issuance this year, but the
abundant supply has pushed spreads wider - and now bankers are
putting the brakes on supply.
Heightened volatility this week forced issuers to cram the
week's US$25bn of supply into just two days, and market
participants now expect just US$5bn-$10bn more for the month.
That would mean an August tally of around US$50bn - well shy
of the US$65bn-$75bn that had been expected, meaning August
could be the first month in quite a while that falls short of
expected volumes.
"The biggest challenge for high-grade corporates has been
supply," Rick Rezek, a senior portfolio manager at Schroders,
told IFR.
"New issuance activity has been exceptionally heavy, and the
market has had to reprice spreads wider to clear the supply."
According to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
high-grade bond spreads hit their widest average in more than
two years this week at 164bp over Treasuries.
Yields on the 10-year Treasury were back above 2.2% on
Friday, and borrowers that did brave the primary market this
week had to pay elevated concessions.
"The new issues performed well, but arguably that's because
they left a lot on the table," said one syndicate banker.
"Investors definitely want more juice. Concessions are now
closer to 15bp, whereas they had been dipping back to high
single digits the week before last."
WARNING SIGN?
Yet bankers point out that there is still a significant
build-up of deals waiting to get done, many of them centering
around M&A activity.
One put the M&A pipeline alone at about US$100bn, noting the
deals that still need to be financed include Teva
Pharmaceutical's acquisition of Allergan's pharma business and
Halliburton's purchase of Baker Hughes.
In the current climate, the cost of financing them is likely
to become significantly more expensive - especially as the Fed
readies a rates hike.
"Valuations are reasonably attractive, but if supply
continues to be heavy, spreads could go even wider," said Rezek.
And investors clearly believe that high-grade bonds have
lost some of their lustre.
Outflows from the investment-grade asset class picked up
last week to US$1.848bn, according to Lipper - the biggest
outflow in a week since June 2013.
"The key reason for this weakness is that our market has
transitioned from too much money chasing too few bonds to too
many bonds chasing too little money," Hans Mikkelsen, a credit
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a client
note on Friday.
"That shift is motivated by the impending Fed rate hiking
cycle as issuance, M&A and other shareholder-friendly activity
has been accelerated, while at the same time demand has
declined."
He said the credit market was pricing in risks that the
equity market hasn't caught up on yet, and noted that there is
currently 10.26bp of credit spread per point of equity
volatility.
That is the highest level since the financial crisis,
Mikkelsen said, and was last seen on March 6, 2008, ten days
before Bear Stearns was forced to sell itself to JP Morgan for
$2 per share.
"Recall that - unlike the credit market - the equity market
well into 2008 was very complacent about the subprime crisis
that led to a full blown financial crisis," he said.
"While we are not predicting another financial crisis, it is
important to keep highlighting to investors across asset classes
that conditions in the high grade credit market are currently
very unusual."
