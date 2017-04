STOCKHOLM Dec 9 Kinnevik : * Kinnevik: avito trading statement third quarter * Says avito adjusted EBITDA margin of 65% or rur 727m(1)(USD 18.5M(2)),

* Says Avito revenues RUR 1,122m(1)(USD 28.5m(2)), grew by 77% compared with Q3 2013 (RUR 633m).