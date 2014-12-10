BRIEF-Whitney Bank acquires branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank
* Whitney acquiring branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank from the FDIC
Dec 10 Investment Kinnevik AB
* Kinnevik: Anders Borg proposed to join the board of investment AB Kinnevik
* Says Anders Borg has been nominated to become Deputy Chairman of Kinnevik and together with Executive Chairman Cristina Stenbeckand Deputy Chairman Dame Amelia Fawcett he will be working on broader business development across the Group
* Urbanfund Corp reports financial results for the year ended december 31, 2016