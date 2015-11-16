NEW YORK Nov 16 Some of the world's biggest
hedge funds extended bets on Valeant during the third
quarter, only weeks before the pharmaceutical company's stock
went into a tailspin after criticism over its pricing strategy
and accounting practices.
Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors, long a top
performing fund, bought 376,615 Valeant shares sometime between
July and the end of September to own 4.9 million shares at the
end of the quarter, according to a filing made on Monday.b
Brahman Capital raised its stake by 958,300 shares to own
roughly 4 million shares while Hound Capital bought an
additional 1.2 million shares, making Valeant the fund's biggest
position with nearly 4 million shares, the filings show.
Marble Arch, Blue Mountain, Farallon and Adage also spent
more money on Valeant during the summer months after Valeant
became one of the market's best performers during the first half
of the year, notching gains on an aggressive acquisition
strategy.
To be sure, the regulatory filings are backward looking and
do not show what the funds now hold.
But their purchases were ill-timed. Valeant stock has
cratered 70 percent in the last three months, hit by criticism
from high-profile politicians like Hillary Clinton over its
policy of raising prices for drugs gone off patent and
allegations it used a mail order pharmacy to inflate revenues.
Valeant has denied the allegations.
Blue Mountain, for example, told investors that it exited
the stock in October but held out the possibility of getting in
again in the future.
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management became the
company's biggest cheerleader this year when he announced a new
position in March and hailed the company for it acquisitions
strategy at an investment conference in May, even comparing its
prospects to those of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
Ackman's fund owned 19.4 million shares during the third
quarter and bought more to own 21.4 million shares now, Ackman
has said.
While there were many funds who loaded up, there were also
those who cut their positions, according to data compiled for
Reuters by research firm Symmetric.io.
Nehal Chopra's Tiger Ratan Capital Management, for example,
dramatically cut its position by selling 720,472 shares to own
317,561 shares at the end of the quarter.
Hoplite Capital cut its position by 287,573 to own 586,716
shares. Two Sigma Investments, Meru Capital Group and Arrow
Capital also cut their positions.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss. Editing by Carmel Crimmins
and Andrew Hay)