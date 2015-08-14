BOSTON Aug 14 Top U.S. hedge funds added shares of Apple Inc in the second quarter, even as shares of the iPhone maker were flat during the period.

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Friday showed Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management added about 860,000 shares of the iPhone maker during the three months ended June 30, giving it 8.5 million Apple shares in all.

Other so-called 13F filings showed London hedge fund manager Nevsky Capital LLP added 751,000 shares of Apple in the quarter, leaving it with a stake of 2.56 million shares. Tiger Eye Capital LLC also added about 25,000 shares of Apple to bring its total stake to 356,502 shares, filings showed.

At the end of the first quarter Apple was one of the most popular stocks owned by hedge funds, according to Goldman Sachs research. Their analysis of 685 hedge funds with nearly $1 trillion in equity assets found 69 of the funds had Apple among their top ten holdings, trailing only drugmaker Actavis Plc which was a top holding of 77 of the funds.

During the first quarter of this year a number of hedge funds cut their stakes in Apple as its shares rallied, previous filings showed.

The shares gained less than 1.0 percent during the second quarter to close at $125.43 on June 30.

The stock has fallen since then and was trading around $115 on Friday, with investors turning skeptical after the company gave a weak fourth-quarter revenue forecast and missed some iPhone sales targets.

Apple remains the most valuable U.S. company, however, with a market capitalization around $657 billion. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)