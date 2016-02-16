BOSTON Feb 16 Several large U.S. hedge funds trimmed their stakes in Apple Inc during the fourth quarter amid a decline in the value of shares of the iPhone maker.

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Tuesday showed Adage Capital Partners held 8.1 million Apple shares at the end of last year, 5 percent less than on Sept. 30, and that Blue Ridge Capital held 2 million Apple shares at year-end, 11 percent less than on Sept. 30.

Another so-called 13F filing from Passport Capital showed it held no Apple shares at Dec. 31, compared with the 100,642 million shares it reported holding at Sept. 30.

Apple shares declined 5 percent during the fourth quarter to close at $105.26 on Dec. 31, and the stock fell another 11 percent to close $93.99 on Feb. 12. In January Apple forecast its first quarterly revenue drop in 13 years and reported the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as Chinese sales showed signs of weakness.

Selling by the hedge funds could have protected them against some losses during the fourth quarter, although they could have sold before Nov. 3 when Apple stock closed at $122.57, its highest close of the period.

Earlier 13F filings showed that Appaloosa Management held 1.264 million shares of Apple at Dec. 31, a 3 percent decline from Sept. 30.

But Bridgewater Associates reported holding 327,452 shares of Apple at year-end, a 19 percent increase during the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)