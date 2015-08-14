NEW YORK Aug 14 A group of prominent private
investors appears to have avoided some of the pain caused by
recent market turmoil in China.
According to regulatory filings this week, some hedge fund
managers reduced exposure to Chinese companies such as Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc and Vipshop
Holdings Ltd in the second quarter.
That move helped them avoid a broad equity market pullback
in July and a devaluation of the renminbi in August that burned
many investors. The funds may have also been taking profits. The
Shanghai Composite Index had gained more than 100 percent over
2014 and the first half of 2015.
Senator Investment Group, for example, sold its U.S.-traded
shares of Internet search company Baidu in the second quarter,
averting a later 17.5 percent stock price decline.
Other hedge fund firms to pare back on Baidu in the quarter
included Coatue Management, Egerton Capital and Viking Global
Investors, filings show.
Alibaba, which went public last year and is viewed as the
Chinese equivalent of Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc,
also lost some fans in the second quarter, ahead of its
subsequent 9.1 percent share price drop.
Senator, which had $11.8 billion in regulatory assets under
management as of December 31, said it shed its small Alibaba
stake.
Other prominent investors to reduce their stakes included
Tiger Global Management, Moore Capital Management, Magnetar
Financial, Citadel Advisors and Glade Brook Capital Partners,
according to the filings.
Hedge fund managers such as Pine River Capital Management,
Emerging Sovereign Group and Passport Capital reduced their
stakes of Vipshop, another Chinese online retailer, in the
second quarter. Its U.S.-traded American Depositary Receipts are
down 7.9 percent since June 30.
These three companies' stocks were the most commonly held by
hedge funds as of March 31 according to Symmetric, which tracks
and analyzes public U.S. hedge fund stock holding reports.
It remains too soon to tell whether hedge funds have soured
on China overall, and indeed some added to stakes in other
Chinese companies during the second quarter.
Tiger and Coatue put more money in e-commerce company JD.com
Inc. Fore Research & Management, Passport Capital,
Tourbillon Capital Partners and Viking initiated or added to
stakes in travel booking website Ctrip.com International Ltd
.
Coatue, Fore and Myriad Asset Management, meanwhile,
acquired more Vipshop.
Regardless, many hedge fund managers focused on Chinese
stocks have had a difficult time this summer.
After gaining 24.37 percent from January to May, the
AsiaHedge Chinese Long/Short Equity Index has reversed course.
As of the end of July, year-to-date gains were just 8.12 percent
net of fees.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Edited by Jonathan Stempel,
Jennifer Ablan and Diane Craft)