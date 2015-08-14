(Adds details of additional hedge fund stakes)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK Aug 14 Top U.S. hedge funds made bullish bets on the energy sector in the second quarter even as companies' shares began a slide toward multi-year lows on concerns about oversupply, regulatory filings showed on Friday.

Hedge funds such as Baupost Group, Magnetar Capital and Jana Partners increased or took new stakes in energy shares over the second quarter, a period when the S&P 500 energy index lost 2.6 percent.

That decline has since accelerated, with the S&P energy index now down about 13.7 percent for the year, largely reflecting renewed fears of crude oversupply and weak global demand. Two favorites among hedge funds were Cheniere Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources. However, both companies struggled in the second quarter, with Cheniere falling 10.5 percent and Pioneer dropping more than 15 percent.

Hedge fund managers had already been overweight the energy sector in the first quarter, expecting oil and gas shares to rebound as the year wore on, but the opposite has happened, even as some of these funds have added to their bets.

Seth Klarman's Baupost, which managed about $32 billion at the end of last year, increased its stake in Cheniere by 1.5 million shares, leaving it with a stake of 15.4 million shares that was worth about $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.

The fund also raised its bet on Pioneer by about 900,000 shares to 4.1 million shares, bringing the stake's value to about $564 million at the end of the quarter.

The moves were revealed in quarterly disclosures of manager stock holdings, known as 13F filings, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They are of great interest to investors trying to divine a pattern in what savvy traders are selling and buying.

Relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy comes with some peril because the disclosures come out 45 days after the end of each quarter, and the investor in question could have already changed their position.

Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors made a smaller bet on Cheniere and bought 120,000 shares in the quarter. Filings from billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, who reported an 8.2 percent stake in Cheniere earlier this month amounting to 19.4 million shares, showed that he began amassing the stake in the second quarter with ownership of 1.1 million shares.

The dip in energy stocks during the second quarter came even as crude oil prices recovered somewhat from a downdraft beginning in June 2014 in which oil fell more than 50 percent.

Since the end of the second quarter, both oil and energy stocks have been sinking on renewed concerns of oversupply. U.S. crude prices have plummeted about 29 percent so far this quarter, leaving prices down about 20 percent for the year. On Friday, prices hit a near 6-1/2-year intraday low of $41.35 a barrel.

In one recent bet against these names, Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn said he was shorting, or betting against, Pioneer on the view that it was burning through cash.

Kyle Bass's Hayman Capital, which in the first quarter took small positions in each of the five fracking companies that Einhorn would later criticize at an investment conference in early May, increased bets on those names.

Among those five, Hayman increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum the most, adding about 528,000 shares, bringing its stake in the company to 553,000 shares. Whiting shares rose 8.7 percent in the second quarter, but have since plummeted about 43 percent.

Omega opened a stake of 1.8 million shares in Oklahoma-based Gulfport Energy Corp.. Shares in Gulfport sank over 12 percent over the second quarter. Omega, however, exited its stake in SandRidge Energy after owning 24.3 million shares at the end of the first quarter.

Omega also cut its stake in WPX Energy Inc. in the second quarter by about 2.4 million shares, leaving it at 1.2 million shares.

Magnetar, which had over $12 billion in assets at the end of last year, increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 3.2 million shares to 3.4 million shares. Energy Transfer's stock fell 6.4 percent in the second quarter and is down about 23 percent for the year.

Jana, an $11 billion hedge fund run by Barry Rosenstein, took a new stake of 725,000 shares in Tallgrass Energy. The limited partnership, formed by Tallgrass Development to own, operate, buy and develop midstream energy assets and which went public in early May, rose a modest 1.3 percent over the second quarter.

THIRD POINT, GREENLIGHT CHARGE INTO ENERGY

Daniel Loeb's Third Point took new stakes in Devon Energy Corp. and Williams Companies Inc in the second quarter of 3.8 million and 1.5 million shares, respectively. Devon Energy shares slipped just 1.4 percent in the second quarter, but have since plunged about 23 percent.

Einhorn's Greenlight increased its stake in Consol Energy Inc. by 2.3 million shares to 22.8 million shares. John Paulson's Paulson and Co., which reported a roughly 12 percent stake amounting to 10 million shares in Synthesis Energy Systems in April, trimmed its stake in Whiting Petroleum by just 30,100 shares, leaving it sizable at 12.4 million shares. (Reporting by Sam Forgione and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)