BOSTON Nov 14 Some of the hedge fund industry's
most respected firms made bigger bets on a wide swatch of energy
companies during the third quarter only to watch the stocks get
pummeled by falling crude oil prices.
Robert Citrone's Discovery Capital Management raised its
holding in Texas oil driller Diamondback Energy by 20
percent to own 1.4 million shares at the end of the third
quarter, according to a regulatory filing made with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Diamondback's stock price
fell 16 percent over the quarter.
The fund manager also raised its bet on oil and gas
exploration and production company Cimarex Energy by 37
percent. The stock dropped 11 percent over the quarter.
Citrone's fund has been one of the hedge fund industry's
biggest losers this year, falling some 12 percent during the
first nine months of the year. The losses were blunted in late
October when markets dramatically recovered in what investment
managers have called the "Halloween Hop."
Citrone's hopes for Cimarex were shared by other managers,
including Senator Investment Group, which doubled its holding,
to own 1.9 million shares at the end of the third quarter.
But fears about a possible supply glut sent oil prices
tumbling, which triggered broad losses in energy companies that
have been widely held by hedge funds for months.
With many funds crowded into the same names and the selloff
continuing in October, industry investors speculated that the
ownership map would be dramatically redrawn in the fourth
quarter because funds were forced to get out of the trades.
Boston-based Adage raised its holding of Noble Energy
by 19 percent to own 4 million shares at the end of the
third quarter. But Noble's share price dropped 11 percent over
the third quarter. Adage also raised its stake in Valero Energy
by 47 percent to 4.2 million shares. Valero's share
price fell 8 percent over the third quarter.
The energy sector rout also touched solar energy companies
like Sunedison Inc. amid speculation that lower oil
prices would crimp interest in alternative energy sources.
Sunedison shares fell 18 percent over the third quarter, hitting
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, which owned 21.3 million
shares at the end of the third quarter. Pine River Capital
Management increased its Sunedison position by 67 percent to 1
million shares.
Some funds were able to sidestep trouble by taking money off
the table. Blue Harbour, for example, cut its stake in Nabors
Industries, which owns the world's largest land-based
drilling rig fleet, by 59 percent to 2.4 million shares,
avoiding some of the stock price's 24 percent drop. Point72
Asset Management, the family office of Steven Cohen once known
as SAC Capital Advisors, no longer listed Nabors in its filing,
suggesting it sold all of its 1.1 million shares.
Tiger Eye Capital sold out of oilfield services company
Halliburton Co., whose share price dropped 8 percent
over the third quarter.
But if investors who raised their stake in Halliburton held
on, they saw a nice spike this week as the company looked to buy
rival Baker Hughes Inc.. Halliburton is now mulling a
hostile deal after Baker Hughes pulled out of talks, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Pine River raised its stake in Halliburton by 186 percent to
996,535 shares and bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the
third quarter, to own 670,509 million shares at the end of the
quarter.
