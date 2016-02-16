BOSTON/NEW YORK Feb 16 A number of hedge funds
got out of a group of soaring technology stocks late last year
just before they fell sharply to start 2016.
Among those to sell "FANG" stocks - as Facebook,
Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc
(formerly called Google) collectively have come to be known - in
the fourth quarter were Senator Investment Group, Samlyn Capital
and Nokota Management, new regulatory filings released on
Tuesday show.
Earlier last year, gains in Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and
Alphabet helped a handful of hedge funds put up positive numbers
while many rivals were nursing double-digit losses. Amazon and
Netflix each more than doubled while Google rose 47 percent and
Facebook climbed 34 percent.
This year, many stock-focused hedge funds have lost
significant sums as equity markets have been pushed down. FANG
stocks have fallen with the broader market.
Several hedge fund managers managed to exit holdings in FANG
stocks before they sank this year.
Nokota, launched five years ago by Matthew Knauer and Mina
Faltas, sold off all its 490,000 shares in Amazon during the
fourth quarter, and Empire Capital also got out, selling a far
smaller stake of 15,000 shares.
Valiant Capital, which gained 4.9 percent last year, cut its
Amazon stake by 18 percent to 168,800 shares. Former SAC Capital
money manager Gabe Plotkin's Melvin Capital, up 40 percent
during its first year in business, slashed its Amazon holdings
by 57 percent to 85,000 shares, and Fox Point Capital Management
cut its stake in half to 12,500 shares, the filings show.
"Managers who sold pointed to valuations and overall macro
headwinds," said John David Gardner, the founder of advisory
firm Aptus Capital Advisors, adding that many funds also bought
on the expectations that markets were going to favor a few
select names. "Who is right? Time will tell," he said.
Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Capital Office, for
example, nearly doubled its stake in Amazon to 190,000 shares.
Sands Capital Management, Immersion Capital and Acadian Asset
Management also raised their bets on Amazon.
Investors and analysts have said that each of the FANG
companies, whose stock prices had climbed, could justify its
high price as they are seen disrupting their business segments.
In the first weeks of 2016 those bets on Amazon, which has
now lost 22 percent, may look as ill-timed as decisions to enter
or add to positions in Netflix, which also lost 22 percent in
early 2016.
Tiger Global Management, which made no changes to its
sizable Amazon and Netflix positions in late 2015, lost 14
percent during the first month of 2016, an investor said.
But Soros Fund Management, which invests money for
philanthropist and former hedge fund manager George Soros, may
have gotten out in time, having exited its position in Netflix,
by selling 317,534 shares during the fourth quarter.
The data came from 13-F filings that detail what fund
managers owned at the end of the last quarter. They do not show
what investors own right now, but can sometimes shed light on
investment trends.
Facebook's share price has held up relatively better than
rivals, falling only 3.2 percent so far this year. Samlyn
Capital exited its position with the sale of 629,600 shares.
Coatue Management sold 893,128 shares to own 6.6 million at the
end of the quarter. Arrowgrass cut its holdings in half to own
300,000 shares.
On the flip side of the coin, Melvin Capital raised its
Facebook stake by 52 percent to 650,000 shares and Aaron Cowen's
Suvretta Capital bought 1 million shares of Facebook.
At Alphabet, Senator Investment Group Senvest Management and
Polar Asset Management Partners both exited the stock but Coatue
Management and Viking Global Investors each raised their
holdings.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)