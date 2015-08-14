(Adds comment, additional filings, background on demand)
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK Aug 14 Hedge fund Paulson & Co cut its
stake in the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund in
the second quarter of 2015, after holding it unchanged for six
straight quarters, just before prices took a tumble, a filing
showed on Friday.
The move came just before spot gold prices tumbled
6.6 percent in July, their weakest monthly performance in more
than two years after a steep selloff in Shanghai and New York,
and on expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates
as early as September.
"It appears Paulson was astute to lighten up some before the
July plunge," said Mike McGlone, director of research for ETF
Securities in New York.
"They may have been part of the massive liquidation in July
too."
Bullion prices fell 1 percent in the second quarter.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, cut its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 1 million
shares to 9.2 million shares worth $1.04 billion in the quarter
ending June 30, according to the 13F-HR filing.
The sharp reduction came as SPDR holdings fell by 3.5
percent in the quarter, with holdings falling another 6 percent
from the end of June to the lowest since 2008 this week at 21.5
million ounces.
Also ahead of the steep drop in gold prices, Barry
Rosenstein's Jana Partners LLC liquidated their position in
Market Vectors Gold Miner ETF, selling 6.8 million shares by the
end of the second quarter.
Paulson & Co also cut its stake in Africa's top bullion
producer AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, and left stakes
unchanged in IAMGOLD Corp and NovaGold Resources Inc
.
Meanwhile, Soros Fund Management LLC kept its stake
unchanged in the Market Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund
and added a stake in Barrick Gold Corp, the filing
showed.
Soros bought nearly 1.9 million shares in Barrick Gold Corp
at a value of $20.1 million, the filing showed.
Caxton Corp, on the other hand, added a new position of
73,274 shares worth $1.3 million in Market Vectors Gold Miner
ETF, filings showed.
Gold demand hit a six-year low in the second quarter, a
World Gold Council (WGC) report showed, as sluggish price
movement and the prospect of better returns in equities curbed
interest in the metal.
Demand fell 12 percent to 914.9 tonnes, with declines in
China and India accounting for nearly half of the drop, the WGC
said.
(Additional reporting by Svea Herbste-Bayliss in Boston and
Lawrence Delevingne in New York; editing by Diane Craft)