NEW YORK Aug 15 Jana Partners dissolved its
share stake in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund
(ETF) in the second quarter of 2016 as bullion prices rose to
two-year highs, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings
showed on Monday.
The move came after Jana Partners, led by activist investor
Barry Rosenstein, returned to gold in the first quarter along
with other investors as spot gold prices saw their best
quarterly performance in nearly three decades.
In the second quarter, Jana Partners dissolved the 50,000
shares of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold ETF,
that it bought in the first quarter when they were valued at
$5.89 million.
Inflows into SPDR increased by 16 percent to
a three-year high in the second quarter.
Higher gold prices typically attract investment money to
bullion, often seen as a hedge against inflation, and spot
prices rose around 7 percent in the second quarter to $1,358.20
an ounce, extending on the 16 percent gains of the first
quarter.
It was a choppy quarter, however, with prices down in May
but up again in June, when the U.K. voted to leave the European
Union.
"Gold had rallied quite significantly by that point of time
so you had people questioning their entry point," said Steven
Dunn, executive director, head of distribution for ETF
Securities (US).
Jana may have used the opportunity to take profits, Dunn
said.
Meanwhile, inflows of the eight gold-back ETFs
followed by Reuters rose to the highest in
nearly three years.
Monday's 13F filings showed CI Investments Inc,
an investment manager of Toronto-based CI Financial Corp
, reported earlier this month that it increased its
shares in gold.
In the second quarter, it more than doubled its shares in
SPDR Gold Trust to 9.4 million shares worth $1.19 billion,
becoming the second-biggest shareholder by June 30.
It was the sixth-largest shareholder in the first quarter.
Caxton Corp remained out of gold for the third straight
quarter.
