By Frank Tang
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK Nov 14 Hedge fund Paulson & Co
maintained its stake in the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, in the third
quarter, bolstering the confidence of bullion investors at a
time when an improving U.S. economic outlook pummeled gold
prices.
Legendary investor George Soros, however, has sharply cut
his stake in Barrick Gold Corp and several gold
mining company ETFs after boosting his investments in the metal
during the second quarter.
Investors pay close attention to the quarterly filings by
Paulson and other notable hedge fund managers because they
provide the best insight into whether so-called smart money
sentiment has changed toward gold as a hedge against inflation
and economic uncertainty.
New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, owned around 10.2 million shares of the ETF worth $1.19
billion on Sept. 30, a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission showed on Friday. That represents a loss of
around $121 million as the price of gold fell around 9
percent in the third quarter.
"There are lots of factors pushing against gold right now,"
said Mihir Dange, a COMEX gold options floor trader. "Anything
that boosts the confidence for gold and commodities is a good
thing, especially after the Fed ended QE3."
Worries the Federal Reserve will start raising interest
rates soon after it ended the third round of a monthly
bond-buying program, also known as quantitative easing (QE3) in
October have dented bullion's appeal as a hedge.
Paulson's $400 million PFR Gold Fund was up 11 percent
year-to-date through the end of September, according to a person
familiar with his firm.
In the second quarter of 2013, Paulson slashed its stake by
more than half when bullion prices plummeted $225 an ounce over
two days in mid April, a record two-session drop for gold.
"Paulson is obviously still holding gold for a good reason
and that reason has not changed," said Axel Merk, president and
chief investment officer at Merk Investments in Palo Alto,
California, with currency mutual-fund assets worth about $400
million.
Gold remains attractive for institutional investors as long
as real interest rates, calculated by deducting inflation rates
from nominal interest rates, stay negative, Merk said.
Soros Fund Management sharply cut his stake in Market
Vectors Gold Miners ETF to around 1 million shares valued
at $22 million at the end of the third quarter, compared with
2.1 million shares worth $54 million in the second quarter.
Soros also switched to 1 million put options in the Gold
Miners ETF in the third quarter, in sharp contrast to the 1.3
million call options he held in the second quarter.
In addition to trimming his stake in Toronto-based Barrick,
one of the world's largest gold producers, Soros also cut his
stake in Market Vector Junior Gold Miners ETF.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; editing by
Diane Craft and Andre Grenon)