(Adds Greenlight Capital, Appaloosa Management)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK May 15 Top U.S. hedge fund management
firms, including Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC and Farallon Capital
Management, trimmed some of their equity exposure in eBay Inc
, but kept high positions in the e-commerce company's
shares during the first quarter, according to regulatory
filings.
Third Point cut its eBay stake by 1 million shares to 9
million, while Farallon reduced its equity position 27 percent
to 1.8 million shares. Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC,
however, raised its stake by about 49 percent to 20 million
shares during the first quarter.
MD Sass Investors Services Inc liquidated its position in
eBay, selling 626,520 shares.
Leonard Green & Partners LP, one of the nation's top private
equity firms with over $15 billion, revealed on Friday that it
held 9.2 million class A shares in Shake Shack Inc as
of March 31. Shake Shack shares, which sold at $21 in an initial
public offering in January, jumped nearly 10 percent on the news
to more than $72 a share, before closing up 5.94 percent at
$69.39.
Leonard Green also took a new 990,000 share stake in Bed
Bath and Beyond Inc. Bed Bath and Beyond shares ended
the day up 5.31 percent to $73.35.
Top U.S. hedge fund management firms, including Leon
Cooperman's Omega Advisors and Philippe Laffont's Coatue
Management, continued to reduce or slash stakes altogether in
Apple Inc during the first quarter as shares of the
iPhone maker rallied.
The actions were revealed in quarterly disclosures of
manager stock holdings, known as 13F filings, with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. They are of great interest
to investors trying to divine a pattern in what savvy traders
are selling and buying.
The disclosures are backward-looking and come out 45 days
after the end of each quarter. Still, the filings offer a
glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as opportunities on
the long side.
The filings do not disclose short positions. As a result,
the public filings do not always present a complete picture of a
management firm's stock holdings.
The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in
which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited
existing stakes in the first quarter.
YUM! BRANDS INC
Third Point took a new 3.3 million share stake.
MACY'S INC
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital took a new stake of 1.7
million shares in one of the world's top department stores.
D.R. HORTON INC
David Tepper's Appaloosa Management LP took a new stake of
1.08 million shares.
GENERAL MOTORS CO
Appaloosa upped its stake by 617,365 shares to 15.3 million
shares, while Greenlight Capital took a new stake of 9.5 million
shares.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY Inc
Appaloosa took a new stake of 3.6 million shares and
Greenlight raised its stake by 2.3 million shares to 33.5
million.
HALLIBURTON CO
Activist fund ValueAct Capital bought an additional 12
million shares of Halliburton, raising the firm's stake to 33
million shares. Alyeska Investment Group liquidated its stakes
in Halliburton in the first quarter, while Omega Advisors Inc
exited its exposure in the previous quarter.
AGRIUM INC
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates LP said it opened a new
position in Agrium, buying 97,162 shares, while ValueAct trimmed
its position by selling 231,893 shares to own 7.9 million.
SUNEDISON INC
Tiger Veda Management LLC took a new position in solar
company SunEdison, buying 274,505 shares.
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners raised its stake in the
car-rental company by 20 percent to 41.8 million shares. The
shares rose as much as 7 percent on Friday after the disclosure
in Jana's filings, as well as Hertz posting its review of
first-quarter results at the close on Thursday. The shares
closed at $20.60, up 5.3 percent.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
Omega Advisors took a new position in BofA shares of 650,000
shares.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Omega Advisors raised its share stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co
by 17.1 percent to 1.1 million shares during the first quarter.
(Compiled by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andre Grenon and Alan
Crosby)