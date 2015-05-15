By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 15 Top U.S. hedge fund management
firms, including Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors and Philippe
Laffont's Coatue Management, continued to reduce or slash stakes
altogether in Apple Inc during the first quarter,
according to regulatory filings.
Coatue cut its holding of Apple by selling 1.2 million
shares during the first three months of this year, but it
remains the fund's single biggest U.S. stock investment, with
7.7 million shares. Omega Advisors sold all of its 383,790
shares of the iPhone maker during the first quarter.
In the fourth quarter, David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
and Coatue Management reduced their stakes in Apple, which was a
big winner in 2014, with its shares rising nearly 38 percent.
At the end of 2014, Apple was one of the hedge fund
community's favored positions, according to Goldman Sachs. Their
analysis of more than 850 funds with $2 trillion in assets
showed 12 percent of hedge funds counted it among their top 10
holdings. And given its size as the largest publicly traded U.S.
company, that made it "key for both hedge fund and index
performance," Goldman said in its February report.
The actions were revealed in quarterly disclosures of
manager stock holdings, known as 13F filings, with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. They are of great interest
to investors trying to divine a pattern in what savvy traders
are selling and buying.
The disclosures are backward-looking and come out 45 days
after the end of each quarter. Still, the filings offer a
glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as opportunities on
the long side.
The filings do not disclose short positions. As a result,
the public filings do not always present a complete picture of a
management firm's stock holdings.
The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in
which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited
existing stakes in the first quarter.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc
Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners raised its stake in the
car-rental company by 20 percent to 41.8 million shares. The
shares rose 6 percent on Friday after the disclosure in Jana's
filings, as well as Hertz posting its review of first-quarter
results at the close on Thursday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co
Omega Advisors raised its share stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co
by 17.1 percent to 1.1 million shares during the first quarter.
(Compiled by Jennifer Ablan. Editing by Andre Grenon)