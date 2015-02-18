(Corrects Apple's intraday high in paragraph 2)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Feb 17 Top U.S. hedge fund management
firms, including David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital and Philippe
Laffont's Coatue Management, reduced their stakes in Apple Inc
during the fourth quarter, ahead of the iPhone maker's
strong rally in 2015, according to regulatory filings.
Apple was a big winner in 2014, with its shares rising
nearly 38 percent. The company's stock is up more than 16
percent year to date and reached an intraday record high of
$128.88 per share. Last week, its stock market value rose above
$700 billion, bigger than Switzerland's gross domestic product.
Although Apple is the biggest position in Coatue
Management's portfolio, the firm sold 1.7 million shares at the
end of the quarter, or more than 15 percent of its stake,
leaving it with 8.9 million shares, according to a regulatory
filing on Tuesday.
In a filing on Friday, Greenlight said it cut Apple holdings
by 6.2 percent to 8.6 million shares during the quarter.
Eric Mandelblatt's Soroban Capital Partners sold 4.3 million
Apple call options, liquidating the fund's position. And David
Tepper's Appaloosa Management hedge fund said it had dissolved
its stake in Apple, while Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors sold
808,000 Apple shares to own 383,790 shares at the end of the
fourth quarter.
Last week, billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said the
technology company's shares should be trading at $216 apiece,
equivalent to a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion.
The actions by Greenlight and Coatue were revealed in
quarterly disclosures of manager stock holdings, known as 13F
filings, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They
are of great interest to investors trying to divine a pattern in
what savvy traders are selling and buying.
The disclosures are backward-looking and come out 45 days
after the end of each quarter. Still, the filings offer a
glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as opportunities on
the long side.
The filings do not disclose short positions. As a result,
the public filings do not always present a complete picture of a
management firm's stock holdings.
The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in
which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited
existing positions in the fourth quarter.
ABBVIE
Lee Ainslie's Maverick Capital liquidated its stake, selling
4.7 million shares in the drug maker after its planned merger
with Shire was scuttled. John Paulson' Paulson & Co. also
liquidated his position, selling 13 million shares.
ACTAVIS PLC
Coatue Management opened a new position, buying 964,155
shares, as drugmaker Actavis won a high-stakes battle to buy
Botox maker Allergan Inc.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point upped its stake by 20 percent to
3.5 million shares. But Neil Chriss' Hutchin Hill cut its
position by 13 percent, selling 17,201 shares to own 28.3
million at the end of the quarter.
Omega Advisors raised its stake by 237,100 shares to own
943,572 shares.
ALLERGAN,
Scott Ferguson's Sachem Head liquidated its position in the
Botox-maker that was at the heart of a heated takeover battle
run by William Ackman, Ferguson's former boss.
AGRIUM INC
Activist investor ValueAct bought 2.9 million shares of the
Canadian fertilizer producer to own 8.2 million at the end of
the quarter.
AMGEN INC
The biotechnology company is being pressured by hedge fund
investor Daniel Loeb to break itself apart.
Alex Denner, who now runs Sarissa Capital after working for
Carl Icahn, upped his stake by 165 percent to 50.6 million
shares.
BAKER HUGHES INC
Farallon Capital Management bought 3.5 million shares, a new
position, of the oilfield services company, which will be bought
by rival Halliburton Co.
Activist fund ValueAct Capital took an even bigger new
position, buying 14.9 million shares. ValueAct also took a 20.9
million-share stake in Halliburton.
Omega Advisors took a new stake in Baker Hughes of 65,500
shares and sold its entire 1.9 million-share stake in
Halliburton.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
John Burbank's Passport Capital, which made money this year
by betting against energy exchange-traded funds, added a
position in Bank of America, buying 2.8 million shares.
CITIGROUP
Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors cut its stake in the bank by
915,200 shares to 4.2 million shares.
EBAY INC
Jon Jacobson's Highfields Capital raised its stake in online
commerce company eBay by 39 percent by adding 1.8 million shares
to own 6.5 million at the quarter's end. Third Point bought 5.5
million shares to own 10 million shares, while Omega Advisors
raised its stake by 375,200 shares to 3.5 million shares.
FACEBOOK INC
Tiger Consumer cut its holdings in the online social network
operator by 28 percent to 854,980 shares. Aaron Cowen's Suvretta
Capital bought 629,600 shares, putting on a new position.
GENERAL MOTORS CO
Caxton Associates made a new bet, buying 1.2 million shares
of the automaker.
GOOGLE
Maverick adds a new position, having bought 659,237 shares.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Coatue raised its stake in the European cable operator by 34
percent, purchasing 1.4 million shares to own 5.6 million
shares. Tiger Consumer sold 527,956 shares, giving it 1.5
million shares.
NETFLIX INC
Coatue cut its position by 13 percent, selling 287,415
shares to own 1.8 million shares. Tiger Consumer, however,
opened a new position in the provider of on-demand Internet
streaming services, buying 182,098 shares.
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Activist investor Marcato Capital Management takes new
position, buying 3.3 million shares.
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL
Activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management buys 38 million shares in
TALISMAN ENERGY
Paulson & Co opened a new position, buying 70 million
shares.
TESLA MOTORS INC
Highfields Capital took on a new position in the high-end
electric car maker, buying 91,296 shares. Tesla shares fell late
last year but climbed anew in early 2015.
SUNEDISON INC
Third Point nearly doubled its stake by buying 5 million
shares to own 11.2 million. Omega Advisors increased its stake
in the solar power company by 1.2 million shares to 9 million
shares.
WALGREEN Co.
Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors added a new
position in the drugstore chain, buying 18.9 million shares.
YAHOO INC
Passport Capital slashed its position by 81 percent, selling
6 million shares in the search engine company to own 1.4 million
at the end of the quarter.
ZOETIS INC
The animal health company, which made headlines when
activist investors William Ackman and Scott Ferguson bought big
stakes, also saw new interest from other hedge funds. Highfields
Capital bought 252,000 shares.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Sam Forgione; Compiled By
Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Steve Orlofsky and
David Gregorio)