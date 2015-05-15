(Adds details from filings, comment)
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK May 15 Hedge fund Paulson & Co kept
its stakes unchanged in most of its gold investments in the
first quarter, when the precious metal's price pared its gains,
a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed
on Friday.
The New York-based fund, led by longtime gold bull John
Paulson, kept his shares in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed ETF, steady for the sixth straight quarter
as the market continued to speculate on whether or not the U.S.
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in mid-2015.
Paulson owned more than 10.2 million shares worth $1.16
billion in the ETF as of March 31, the filing showed.
Paulson also kept stakes unchanged in Africa's top bullion
producer AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, IAMGOLD Corp
and Novagold Resources Inc. Paulson eliminated its stake
in Gold Fields Ltd.
Meanwhile, legendary investor George Soros of Soros Fund
Management LLC, kept his stake unchanged in Market Vectors Gold
Miners ETF at 761,000 shares, which were valued at $13.88
million, the filing showed.
"It's a good diversifier so why should you change your
location?" said Axel Merk, president and chief investment
officer of Palo Alto, California-based Merk Investments, with
currency mutual-fund assets and the Merk Gold ETF worth roughly
$300 million.
Merk was referring to gold.
"They all but promise to be behind the curve, meaning that
real interest rates will not increase. If at all, they might
even decrease over time," Merk said, referring to the Fed.
"That's relevant for gold because gold pays no interest, so
if we have negative to zero interest that may be a factor to
gold."
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Andre Grenon and
Richard Chang)