BOSTON/NEW YORK Aug 14 Top U.S. hedge fund management firms, including Jana Partners and Blue Ridge Capital, placed new bets on such companies such as FitBit Inc and Precision Castparts Corp.

Fitbit, which sells the Fitbit Surge bracelet and other wearable fitness-tracking devices, went public in mid-June, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said this week it would buy Precision Castparts.

The actions were revealed in quarterly disclosures of hedge fund manager stock holdings, known as 13F filings, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They are of great interest to investors wanting to know what savvy traders are selling and buying.

The disclosures are backward-looking and come out 45 days after the end of each quarter. Still, the filings offer a glimpse into what hedge fund managers saw as opportunities on the long side.

The filings do not disclose short positions. As a result, the public filings do not always present a complete picture of a management firm's stock holdings.

The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing stakes in the second quarter.

ALIBABA

Iconiq Capital raised its stake, buying 456,587 shares, increasing its holding by 25 percent.

CHENIERE ENERGY

Tiger Eye liquidated its position, selling all 158,148 shares.

eBAY

Jana sold 8.5 million shares of the e-commerce company, whose stock fell sharply in July on concerns about shrinking sales as it gets ready to spin off its PayPal unit. Jana still held 11.5 million shares at the end of the second quarter.

FITBIT

Blue Ridge Capital took a new position, buying 3.5 million shares as company sold its shares to the public and enjoyed a nearly 50 percent increase on their first day of trading.

NCR

Jana Partners sold 7.1 million shares, cutting its stake by nearly half to end the second quarter with 7.7 million shares.

PRECISION CASTPARTS

Jana Partners opened a new position of about 2.5 million shares only weeks before Berkshire announced plans to buy the company.

SOTHEBY'S

Marcato Capital Management, an activist fund that has long been prodding the auction house to perform better, bought another 1.5 million shares, raising its stake in the company by nearly one-third to 6.5 million shares.

Kerrisdale Capital raised its stake in the auction house by buying an 156,400 shares.

SOUFUN HOLDINGS LTD

Passport Capital, run by John Burbank, added a new position in China's leading internet real estate portal, buying 2.3 million shares.

YUM! BRANDS

Jana Partners liquidated its position by selling 400,000 shares at a time other big name hedge fund managers opened positions.

VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL

Tiger Eye added 161,913 shares, more than doubling its holdings (Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Steve Orlofsky)