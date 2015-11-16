NEW YORK Nov 16 Hedge fund Paulson & Co held its stake in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust in the third quarter of 2015, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned 9.2 million shares worth $987 million on Sept. 30, in the ETF, according to the 13F-HR filing. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)