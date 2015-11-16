UPDATE 1-Linde CEO defends Praxair merger at shareholder meeting
* 12th-largest investor: Wants merger but not at any price (Adds details on CEO, fund manager comment)
NEW YORK Nov 16 Soros Fund Management LLC dissolved its stakes in the Market Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund as well as Barrick Gold Corp in the third quarter of 2015, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.
The fund's stake in Gold Miners was valued at $13.5 million at the end of June and $20.1 million in Barrick Gold, the second-quarter 13F-HR filing showed.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* 12th-largest investor: Wants merger but not at any price (Adds details on CEO, fund manager comment)
LONDON, May 10 Britain needs to strike a trade deal with Turkey and South Africa as well as with the remainder of the European Union when the country leaves the bloc, Ford's Europe chief said on Wednesday.