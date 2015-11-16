BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says in April contracted sales value amounted to about RMB1.22 bln
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 16 Caxton Corp cut its stake in Market Vectors Gold Miner exchange-traded fund by two-thirds in the three-month period ending Sept. 30, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.
It cut its stake by 66 percent to 31,733 shares worth $436,000 by the end of the third quarter. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 10 Moneycorp, a British foreign exchange provider, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based corporate payments business Commonwealth Foreign Exchange to extend the reach of its payments platform and help it win new customers.