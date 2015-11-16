NEW YORK Nov 16 Caxton Corp cut its stake in Market Vectors Gold Miner exchange-traded fund by two-thirds in the three-month period ending Sept. 30, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

It cut its stake by 66 percent to 31,733 shares worth $436,000 by the end of the third quarter. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)